Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib was upset at memes joking about terrorists getting blown up by pagers.
Rashida Tlaib Not Happy with 'Disgusting' Hezbollah Pager Memes, Learns an Instant Lesson After Posting Complaint

 By Jared Harris  September 18, 2024 at 3:07pm
Progressive “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib is not happy with a bevy of memes created in the wake of an explosive situation among the ranks of the radical Hezbollah terror group.

The memes and jokes first started flooding social media in the wake of a series of synchronized explosions in Lebanon.

It became clear as the situation developed that the victims of the explosions were overwhelmingly members of Hezbollah. The group’s pagers, apparently sabotaged with small explosive charges, were lighting up all over the country.

While all signs point to Israeli forces being behind the operation, there has been no claim of responsibility and no solid proof tying the blasts to the country.

Although there’s no confirmation about the person or persons responsible for the sabotage, one thing is clear — a bunch of brutish terrorists being subjected to simultaneous blasts at the hip is prime material for mockery, jokes, memes and everything of the sort.

The fall of the house of Hezbollah is no laughing matter to everyone, however.

Al Jazeera journalist Ali Harb took to the social media platform X, wringing her hands about the extremely targeted campaign and decrying what she called the “crass memefication of Israeli terrorism.”

Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, was quick to parrot this line, reposting the complaint with one simple word: “Disgusting.”

Do you want more terrorists to be exploded by their own equipment?

If Tlaib was standing waist-deep in gasoline, this post was the match that set the whole thing ablaze.

Users rushed in to show they were not disgusted by the terrorists’ loss. Some of the memes posted made specific reference to Tlaib and her apparent soft spot toward Hezbollah.

Many of the other memes are too graphic or vulgar to post. The general consensus remains the same: Any day a terrorist loses a part of his body is a good day for the rest of the world.

And despite Tlaib’s obvious disgust with it, the mockery of terrorists will continue for the foreseeable future.

Conversation