Rashida Tlaib Rolls Out Vulgar Impeachment Shirts in Fundraising Push

Rep. Rashida Tlaib doubled down twice this week on vulgar anti-Trump rhetoric that had found her in hot water earlier this year.

The controversial progressive revealed on Thursday that a new apparel item was available on the Michigan democrat’s campaign website for supporters of an official impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by House Democrats over the developing Ukraine scandal, according to Detroit Free Press.

“Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable,” Tlaib tweeted. “Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it!”

“[A]nd yes you can even wear what you feel,” she added, linking to that new apparel item — a t-shirt reading “Impeach the MF.”

The shirt seems to be a reference to the freshman representative’s first moments of national relevance, in which she was caught on camera referring to President Donald Trump as a “motherf—er” and calling for his impeachment.

Lean in with me to hold this lawless President accountable. Together, we will fight back and protect our democracy. Our country depends on it! …and yes you can even wear what you feel https://t.co/8C3BUfp1kf pic.twitter.com/QwBADidAHo — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 26, 2019

The video, taken just days after Tlaib was sworn into office this January, quickly went viral, receiving mass coverage from the establishment media and intense backlash from American conservatives.

Torn between making nice with the radically progressive new wing of the Democratic Party and appealing to the sensibilities of centrist Americans, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued a muddled response to the outburst.

“I probably have a generational reaction to it,” Pelosi told MSNBC in an interview at the time, “but in any event, I’m not in the censorship business.”

“I don’t think, I mean, I don’t like that language, I wouldn’t use that language,” the House Speaker said. “I don’t think I’ll establish any language standards for my colleagues.”

But without a strong party line drawn on such vulgar outbursts and rogue actions, Tlaib would proceed to cause problems for Pelosi by joining fellow radically progressives Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota to attack not only Trump but centrist actors within the Democratic Party as well.

Tlaib would go on Thursday to double down further on the t-shirt and January remark, the Washington Examiner reported, shouting to a D.C. audience, “We are ready to impeach!” and awaiting their responsive shouts of, “the motherf—er!”

The freshman congresswoman has reportedly had a predisposition to vulgar or emotional outbursts, as shown in a video that surfaced this summer of her being escorted out of a 2016 Trump campaign event kicking, skipping and screaming.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to these behaviors as examples of Pelosi’s inability to effectively and cohesively lead the Democratic Party since it reclaimed the House of Representatives last fall.

In fact, the president accused Pelosi this week of caving to pressure from the new progressive wing of the party, claiming the House speaker is now the speaker in name only, according to the Washington Examiner.

“She’s lost her way,” Trump told reporters. “She’s been taken over by the radical left. She may be radical left herself, but she really has lost her way.”

“The whole party is taken over by the left,” he added. “They’ve been taken over by a radical group of people.

“Nancy Pelosi, as far as I’m concerned, unfortunately, she’s no longer the speaker of the House.”

