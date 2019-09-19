Rashida Tlaib Says She's Going To Hang Altered American Flag Outside of Her Office in Push for DC Statehood

Talk about Democratic denial.

Since Donald Trump’s astonishing upset of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Trump’s opponents have spent almost three years trying to pretend a man they loathe is not the duly elected president of the United States.

Now, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib — as obnoxious as any other member of the progressive Democratic “squad” — is open to pretending there aren’t actually just 50 states in the union.

At a hearing Thursday of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee to study “statehood” for the District of Columbia, Tlaib told D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser she wanted a flag with 51 stars to display outside her office, as a symbol of her support for upending one more aspect of the Constitution as the Framers devised it.

Tlaib’s exchange with Bowser came up because D.C. statehood advocates had the effrontery last week to display American flags with a 51st star — a mangling of Old Glory for political purposes that should have offended even liberals with a respect for reality.

TRENDING: 21 Years After Phil Hartman’s Murder at Hands of Wife, Comedian’s Brother-in-Law Breaks Silence

“I would love one,” Tlaib said, according to Fox News. “I would love to hang it outside of my office.”

It didn’t make her a lot of fans.

Aren’t you relieved that Congress, lead by the squad, is tackling issues like this that will impact American lives in a positive way?Just imagine if they were investigating BS, and proposing ridiculous bills on house time.🤬https://t.co/lswib71dir — Mary in the Heartland⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Rushgurl) September 19, 2019

How in the world did we wind up with these far Leftists in Congress https://t.co/cshmQXPupZ — Dale Fuller (@FDG65) September 19, 2019

This one has a problem with Betsy Ross‘s flag but has no problem making her own. Tlaib vows to display altered American flag with 51 stars in support of DC statehoodhttps://t.co/SWPbBJcA4z Explore the Fox News apps that are right for you at https://t.co/AI2OdTbl40. — Mike Whistler (@mwhistler1966) September 19, 2019

Officially, the point for statehood backers is that there are nearly 700,000 residents of the district who lack representation in the Senate, and have a “delegate” with limited voting privileges in the House, rather than a full representative.

Unofficially, the point for statehood backers is that those 700,000 D.C. residents are overwhelmingly Democrats, so giving D.C. statehood would automatically increase the Democratic Party’s presence in the Senate by two.

RELATED: 5-Year-Old Becomes Patriotic Celebrity After Doorbell Cam Catches His Pledge to American Flag

Before the midterm elections expanded their lead, Republicans had a one-vote majority in the Senate, so those two extra Democratic votes could have made a world of difference in the first two years of the Trump presidency.

But modern political bean-counting aside, the statehood backers tend to forget — or ignore — the fact that the Founders of this country specifically wanted the federal government to not be in any one of the states.

DC is a political swamp was was intentionally and wisely excluded from Statehood. Liberal socialist Dems want to alter the core of our Republic. #NoToDCStatehood Tlaib vows to display altered American flag with 51 stars in support of DC statehoodhttps://t.co/NzLadelvLz — Ronald Paul (@iamronaldpaul) September 19, 2019

Among the powers the Constitution details for Congress in Article I, Section 8 is “To exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten Miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, and the acceptance of Congress, become the Seat of the Government of the United States.”

Do you think the District of Columbia should be a state? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 1% (29 Votes) 99% (3217 Votes)

Liberals love to criticize the Constitution’s limits by saying things like the “Founders could never have imagined …” whatever the problem of the moment is — whether it’s semiautomatic rifles, intercontinental ballistic missiles or the internet. They want to regulate anything that wasn’t already in existence in the summer of 1787.

But no one has to wonder what the Founders meant when it came to the capital of the United States. They wrote it down in black and white, and a state was not what they had in mind, because it would end up destroying the genius design in the consciously limited government they were creating.

It’s a pretty good bet Rashida Tlaib knows that. Muriel Browser probably knows that part of the Constitution by heart — even if she hates it.

What they’re hoping, though, is that most Americans don’t know it, and getting the ones who do know it to ignore it — even if that means faking the American flag in the process.

It’s Democratic denial in action.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.