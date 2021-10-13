Rasmussen Poll Devastates Biden: 'Strongly Disapprove' Hits Ridiculous High

A new presidential tracking poll shows that the number of Americans with a low opinion of President Joe Biden’s job performance has hit a shocking high.

If you’ve been paying attention, it certainly comes as no surprise that more and more people are waking up to the disaster that is the Biden administration. Still, seeing it in the polling really makes you wonder how Democrats at this point can even defend the madness.

A daily presidential tracking poll released Tuesday by Rasmussen Reports shows that Biden’s disapproval rating among likely voters has skyrocketed. In the Tuesday poll, 50 percent of those who responded to Rasmussen said they “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s job performance.

Only 20 percent, meanwhile, “strongly approve” of Biden’s performance, giving him a Daily Approval Index of -30.

President Biden today tied President George W. Bush for the all-time low in our Daily Approval Index. President Obama Lowest: -26

President Trump Lowest: -26 Quite an accomplishment … and so early in his term … https://t.co/oNGjkK55ip pic.twitter.com/nYg2J9ngej — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 12, 2021

Biden has officially lost half the country, or is it worse? It’s worse.

Biden’s total “disapprove” number is actually 57 percent, according to Rasmussen, just one point shy of being the lowest of his presidency.

As Rasmussen noted: “41% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Fifty-seven percent (57%) disapprove. The latest figures include 20% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 50% who Strongly Disapprove.”

As the graphic with the Rasmussen Twitter post shows, former President Donald Trump at this point in his presidency had a higher approval percentage. Remember, Trump faced a continuous onslaught of negative coverage from the mainstream media, while Biden has benefitted from an establishment media dedicated to propping up his presidency.

His failures simply can’t be covered up.

Biden managed to first hit 50 percent with regard to voters who said they strongly disapprove of him back on Sept. 27, according to Rasmussen’s tracking history. He hit that number again on Monday and Tuesday.

Biden actually hovered between a 36 to 43 percent strong disapproval rating from the time he was inaugurated until the beginning of the Afghanistan debacle, the tracking history shows. That deadly defeat apparently managed to break the camel’s back.

Biden’s decision to surrender the world’s most powerful military over to a bunch of goat farmers in Kabul seems to have sent him across the Rubicon. Once it became apparent that America would lose a 20-year war under, and defeat became humiliation, there was never any turning back.

Combine that with Biden’s continuing crisis on the border, inflation, energy prices and never-ending gaffes and it’s easy to see why the American public is losing patience.

Since then, the Biden White House has even been scrutinized by the establishment media. Apparently even hack reporters can’t stomach a wimp — which Biden is.

We’re living in a carousel of crises, and there is no longer any hiding it.

Americans tend to be patient when they can put food on the table while feeling secure that someone is looking out for them. Under Biden, Americans are actually being targeted by the federal government.

Biden has divided the population through, race, gender and COVID vaccine status since his first day in office. After Afghanistan, he’s lost most of the country’s support.

There is no forgetting that when times were tough, the country’s commander in chief stuck his tail between his legs and abandoned high school kids in a Middle Eastern wasteland.

Rasmussen daily presidential tracking polls contact a total of 500 likely voters via telephone. Another “demographically diverse” 1,000 are polled randomly online. The polls report a margin of error of 2.5 points.

