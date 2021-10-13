Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden, left; former President Donald Trump, right.
Commentary
President Joe Biden, pictured in a Sept. 24 file photo, is posting some of the worst polling numbers of his presidency amid defeat in Afghanistan, the constant border crisis and other problems. Even former President Donald Trump, the target of relentless negative coverage from the mainstream media, was posting higher numbers at the same point in his presidency. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Rasmussen Poll Devastates Biden: 'Strongly Disapprove' Hits Ridiculous High

 By Kipp Jones  October 13, 2021 at 5:03am
Share

A new presidential tracking poll shows that the number of Americans with a low opinion of President Joe Biden’s job performance has hit a shocking high.

If you’ve been paying attention, it certainly comes as no surprise that more and more people are waking up to the disaster that is the Biden administration. Still, seeing it in the polling really makes you wonder how Democrats at this point can even defend the madness.

A daily presidential tracking poll released Tuesday by Rasmussen Reports shows that Biden’s disapproval rating among likely voters has skyrocketed. In the Tuesday poll, 50 percent of those who responded to Rasmussen said they “strongly disapprove” of Biden’s job performance.

Only 20 percent, meanwhile, “strongly approve” of Biden’s performance, giving him a Daily Approval Index of -30.

Trending:
Lawmakers: CDC May Be Manipulating COVID Data, Underreporting Vaccine Side Effects by Factor of 5

Biden has officially lost half the country, or is it worse? It’s worse.

Do you think Biden will serve out his full term in office?

Biden’s total “disapprove” number is actually 57 percent, according to Rasmussen, just one point shy of being the lowest of his presidency.

As Rasmussen noted: “41% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Fifty-seven percent (57%) disapprove. The latest figures include 20% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 50% who Strongly Disapprove.”

As the graphic with the Rasmussen Twitter post shows, former President Donald Trump at this point in his presidency had a higher approval percentage. Remember, Trump faced a continuous onslaught of negative coverage from the mainstream media, while Biden has benefitted from an establishment media dedicated to propping up his presidency.

His failures simply can’t be covered up.

Biden managed to first hit 50 percent with regard to voters who said they strongly disapprove of him back on Sept. 27, according to Rasmussen’s tracking history. He hit that number again on Monday and Tuesday.

Related:
How Biden Stole Christmas: WH Admits 'There Will Be Things People Can't Get' at Christmas

Biden actually hovered between a 36 to 43 percent strong disapproval rating from the time he was inaugurated until the beginning of the Afghanistan debacle, the tracking history shows. That deadly defeat apparently managed to break the camel’s back.

Biden’s decision to surrender the world’s most powerful military over to a bunch of goat farmers in Kabul seems to have sent him across the Rubicon. Once it became apparent that America would lose a 20-year war under, and defeat became humiliation, there was never any turning back.

Combine that with Biden’s continuing crisis on the border, inflation, energy prices and never-ending gaffes and it’s easy to see why the American public is losing patience.

Since then, the Biden White House has even been scrutinized by the establishment media. Apparently even hack reporters can’t stomach a wimp — which Biden is.

We’re living in a carousel of crises, and there is no longer any hiding it.

Americans tend to be patient when they can put food on the table while feeling secure that someone is looking out for them. Under Biden, Americans are actually being targeted by the federal government.

Biden has divided the population through, race, gender and COVID vaccine status since his first day in office. After Afghanistan, he’s lost most of the country’s support.

There is no forgetting that when times were tough, the country’s commander in chief stuck his tail between his legs and abandoned high school kids in a Middle Eastern wasteland.

Rasmussen daily presidential tracking polls contact a total of 500 likely voters via telephone. Another “demographically diverse” 1,000 are polled randomly online. The polls report a margin of error of 2.5 points.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




loading
Rasmussen Poll Devastates Biden: 'Strongly Disapprove' Hits Ridiculous High
Southwest CEO Finally Says What We're All Thinking, Bashes Biden's Vaccine Mandate
Federal Judge Rules Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandates Must Be Allowed
'We Have All the Power': Airline Pilot Warns Biden's Mandate Will Create 'Massive Disruptions' of Shipping and Travel
Confirmed: US Marines Have Been in Taiwan for a Year - and They're Prepping Troops for War with China
See more...

Conversation