President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2. (Mark Schiefelbein - File / AP)

Rasmussen Poll on Optimism for the Future Hits All-Time High Under Trump

 By Michael Austin  June 2, 2025 at 5:29am
The majority of Americans now believe the country is on the right track, a development which the White House celebrated and attributed to the leadership of President Donald Trump.

Rasmussen Reports revealed on Tuesday that 50 percent of American voters think the United States is heading in the right direction, which the organization called “Uncharted Territory” in a post on the social media platform X.

That includes 75 percent of Republicans and 31 percent of Democrats, as well as 45 percent of those who identify with neither major party.

With respect to sex, 57 percent of males and 44 percent of females believe the country is headed on the right track.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt correlated the finding to Trump’s policies since taking office nearly six months ago.

“Our country is clearly heading in the right direction under President Trump’s bold leadership,” she said during a media briefing.

“For the first time in history of Rasmussen polling, a majority of Americans believe the country is on the right track,” Leavitt noted.

Do you believe the country is headed in the right direction?

“It’s unsurprising, because the president is fulfilling the promises he made to the American people.”

Leavitt also shared encouraging economic news that she also attributed to the Trump administration.

“Despite all the doomcasting from the media, Americans are growing more and more optimistic about the economy under this president,” Leavitt told reporters.

“Consumer confidence surged in May, with the biggest monthly jump in four years, smashing expectations,” she continued.

“According to the release from the Consumer Confidence Index, the increase in confidence was broad-based across all age groups, income groups, and political affiliations.”

The findings indeed come as 53 percent of likely American voters approve of Trump’s job performance, according to Rasmussen.

Another 46 percent meanwhile disapprove of the commander-in-chief’s work.

The data are “compiled on a full-week basis” and arise from a sample of 1,500 likely voters, with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.

