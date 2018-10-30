SECTIONS
Rassmussen: Black Approval Rating of President Trump Hits Record High

A black man waves a flag in support of President Donald Trump during Trump's inauguration in January 2017Zach Gibson / AFP / Getty ImagesA black man waves a flag in support of President Donald Trump during Trump's inauguration in January 2017. (Zach Gibson / AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 9:01am
President Donald Trump’s support among black Americans has never been higher, according to a new poll released Monday.

The Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll showed that 40 percent of black voters surveyed supported Trump, while Trump’s overall rating showed that 50 percent of all voters approve of the job Trump is doing in Washington.

In August, Rasmussen Reports put Trump’s popularity among black voters at 36 percent, according to USA Today. At that time, Trump’s popularity among black voters had doubled since August 2017.

Black voters have identified with the Democratic Party for much of the past 50 years. In September, Trump suggested that loyalty has not been repaid and that black voters should support the administration that has produced record-low black unemployment.

“So if African-American unemployment is now at the lowest number in history, median income the highest, and you then add all of the other things I have done, how do Democrats, who have done NOTHING for African-Americans but TALK, win the Black Vote? And it will only get better!” Trump tweeted.

On Friday, Trump hosted the Young Black Leadership Summit, a gathering of about 350 young black conservatives.

Trump used that event to focus on how Democrats have worsened the plight of black Americans.

“For decades, policies advanced by Democrats have eliminated opportunity and wiped out good paying jobs, and even great paying jobs, for the black community, you know that,” Trump said, according to The Washington Post.

“Think of it. Their policies are absolutely adverse to the black community,” he said.

Candace Owens, communications director for Turning Point USA, which sponsored Friday’s event, said it was important to show how Trump is positively impacting black Americans’ lives.

“Despite all of the lies and propaganda, black Americans are waking up,” Owens said. “Black Americans are realizing that this person you’ve painted as a monster seems to be bringing results that you’ve promised for decades and never delivered.”

During his Friday appearance, Trump discussed his 2016 comment directed at black voters, NBC reported. He said he was told that it was disrespectful when he challenged black voters by asking what they had to lose by supporting him.

“I said, ‘What’s disrespectful? What the hell do you have to lose?’ What’s disrespectful?” Trump said. “And then I said it over and over at every speech. And you know what, my poll numbers, you saw, with African-Americans went up, up, up, up. Because (black voters) started saying, ‘He’s right.”

