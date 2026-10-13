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Homeland Security Investigations police search the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, Monday.
Homeland Security Investigations police search the Washington, D.C., home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, Monday. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images)

Raw Footage: Federal Agents Remove Evidence from Ilhan Omar's House

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 12, 2026 at 6:53pm
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Federal agents were filmed carrying boxes out of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington-area house Monday, just hours after Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant for Omar’s home.

Conservative social media personality Nick Sortor posted video from the street that afternoon. It showed agents in dark jackets marked “POLICE HSI” standing by a gray van and a black Jeep, with more vehicles lined up at the curb. A person could be seen near the porch with a box.

Sortor wrote that agents were loading “boxes upon boxes” of evidence into their vehicles.

 


A live feed of the scene was also up on YouTube.

What do you think about the federal investigation into Ilhan Omar?

CNN and the BBC saw the same kind of activity. CNN reported that investigators were removing boxes from the house later in the morning, after a neighbor told CNN that banging on doors woke the block around 4:30 a.m. A BBC crew saw several agents, some of them carrying boxes to a van.

The Western Journal reported the raid earlier Monday. A source told Fox News that HSI was acting on a criminal fraud investigation into Omar’s immigration paperwork, which her late father reportedly filled out when she was just a child.

Border czar Tom Homan said last month that Omar was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

 

Related:
Breaking: The DOJ Has Seized Ilhan Omar's Phone


The Justice Department confirmed the search without naming her. “Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice,” a spokesperson said.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal investigation.”  CNN and Reuters carried the same statement.

A person familiar with the probe told Reuters it concerned alleged immigration fraud and the childhood paperwork.

Omar called the search political. “I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she wrote on X, according to CNN.

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

 


Her communications director, Jacklyn Rogers, called it “an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies,” the BBC reported. “The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong.” Congress is out of session, and it was not clear whether Omar was at the house.

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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