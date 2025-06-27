'Reached a Breaking Point': Police Officers Ambushed in Senseless Act, Community Livid

Two police officers were shot Thursday during an ambush in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, sparking outrage in their community.

The two were taken to a hospital, where one of them remains in critical condition.

A suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning, and will likely face criminal charges from the Milwaukee District Attorney’s office, WITI-TV reported.

Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said the officers were in an alley and were unable to return fire at the suspect.

One officer, who is only 29, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Another young police officer, who is 32, is in critical condition, WISN-TV reported.

“Two of my officers shot today and one of them was very critical. I mean, we almost lost an officer tonight,” Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala told WITI. “This is unacceptable.”

The MPA responded to the shooting with a statement saying, “It is with profound sorrow and outrage that we confirm that two Milwaukee police officers were tragically shot and critically injured in the line of duty tonight.

“Our thoughts are with these officers, their families, friends, and colleagues. These officers face unimaginable suffering and they have long roads ahead of them.

“This senseless act of violence has struck the very heart of our department and our community,” the statement continued. “We have reached a breaking point. Violence in our city is out of control, and those who protect our neighborhoods are increasingly in the crosshairs.”

The association said five officers have been killed in the line of duty over the past seven years, “and dozens of our officers have been shot and shot at while trying to serve our neighborhoods.”

“Our officers wear the badge with pride and honor,” the MPA concluded, “but our officers need more leadership from the city to bring an end to this violence.”

This is partly the result of Democrats’ war on law enforcement, where they villainize anyone wearing the uniform and call for them to be defunded at every turn.

This news comes just days after Democrats in America’s largest city nominated Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani, whose past social media posts declared that the police need to be defunded to ensure “queer liberation,” and that we should “ban all guns.”

Waldner eerily echoed Mamdani’s gun stance, saying, “The problem is too many people have guns.”

Banning guns is not the solution to limiting violence, nor is defunding the police. In fact, those actions would have the opposite effect.

Not only do gun bans deprive law-abiding, taxpaying citizens of the ability to defend themselves, but criminals tend to find ways around such laws, gaining the upper hand.

If guns weren’t available, it would likely be knives, as we’ve seen in Europe. If not guns or knives, it could be Molotov cocktails. The issue is rooted in socio-economics and requires a deeper solution than a simple blanket ban on firearms.

It was in poor taste for the police chief to embrace political posturing as two young officers who fight on the front lines struggle to recover.

Milwaukee County District Attorney Kent Lovern struck a different chord, saying: “Everyone in our community deserves to live in safety each and every day.”

He added, “And that obviously includes the men and women who we entrust [as] police officers to help keep our neighborhood safe. Everyone deserves to live in safety in our neighborhoods every day.”

Local leaders said community members were feeling pain and frustration from the incident, as well they should.

The police are not perfect — no one ever is. Yet they are the thin blue line separating civilized society from dangerous criminals.

When they make mistakes, they should be held accountable. But these declarations of hate from certain factions of the Democratic Party will likely lead to more incidents like this.

Combined with their soft-on-crime approach, the current liberal vision of America — as shown in high-crime cities — is not a place where the majority of voters want to live.

