Fox News made the shocking decision to part ways with its star host Tucker Carlson on Monday, and if the initial reaction to the news is indicative of what is to come, the network made a mistake.

We don’t yet know the rationale for the split, which Fox News host Harris Faulkner said was mutual in the first on-air mention of the news — and other outlets reported was not.

In a vague statement, Fox News said, “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways.”

It concluded, “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Carlson will not have the opportunity to say goodbye to the millions of people who tuned in to his show regularly. Friday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was its last.

As of early Monday afternoon, Carlson had not yet commented on his split from Fox News after almost a decade-and-a-half — or what might be next for him.

Meanwhile, the network was tweeting Monday as if all was well and the highest-rated host in all of cable news hadn’t just been dropped.

Fox News also dunked on CNN’s Don Lemon, who was dismissed Monday by the liberal network.

While the network was dropping puns about Lemon’s well-earned termination, Carlson’s fans and other observers unleashed an unrelenting wave of attacks against Fox News.

Many made dire predictions about the fate they believe lingers around the corner for cable’s most-watched network:

In addition to the wave of anti-Fox News sentiment on social media, there were immediate financial ramifications to the network’s decision to move on from Carlson.

Fox News’ parent company, Fox Corp., saw its stock tumble more than 5 percent at one point Monday morning in the immediate aftermath of the news.

Many more bad days might lie ahead for Fox News.

The network has split with two popular hosts in a period of less than a week in Carlson and Dan Bongino. The latter announced Thursday he and Fox News were unable to come to terms on a new contract extension.

Meanwhile, former House Speaker Paul Ryan — who alienated many on the right — still sits on the company’s board of directors and has so since 2019.

