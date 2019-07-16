SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Read Trump’s Latest Blistering Defense After Libs Smear Him as Racist: ‘Democrat Con Game’

×
By Joe Setyon
Published July 16, 2019 at 7:31am
Print

President Donald Trump issued a blistering response Tuesday morning to accusations that comments he made critical of a group of freshman progressive lawmakers were “racist.”

Trump was the subject of much criticism from Democrats and the establishment media following a series of tweets Sunday that appeared to take aim at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president tweeted Sunday.

TRENDING: Here’s the Exact Tweet Trump Sent That Everyone’s Freaking Out Over… and It’s Perfect

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he added.

Trump was roundly criticized for this series of tweets, with media outlets like CNN, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times referring to his comments as “racist.”

Do you think the establishment media is blowing Trump's remarks out of proportion?

Moreover, the House was set to vote Tuesday on a resolution condemning the remarks and claiming they were “racist,” Politico reported.

But saying he’s a racist couldn’t be further from the truth, Trump argued on Tuesday morning.

“Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” the president tweeted. “The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into their trap.”

RELATED: Breaking: These 4 GOP Reps. Just Voted with Dems To Condemn Trump’s Tweets

And Trump wasn’t done.

Instead of voting to condemn him, the House should “vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country,” Trump said.

“Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said.”

He went on to note that Ocasio-Cortez and Omar in particular have not been polling well, and pointed out that “they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party.”

“See you in 2020!” the president concluded.

It’s just Trump’s latest defense in the wake of accusations that he’s racist.

“It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” Trump told reporters Monday when asked if he was worried white nationalists might find common cause him following his tweets. “And all I’m saying is if they want to leave, they can leave.”

And Trump may have even offered a hint of his strategy in slamming the liberal congresswomen in a Monday tweet that referred to the apparent feud between the establishment and progressive wings of the Democratic Party.

“The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four ‘progressives,’ but now they are forced to embrace them,” Trump said.

“That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats!”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Breaking: These 4 GOP Reps. Just Voted with Dems To Condemn Trump’s Tweets
Breaking: Beltway Meltdown as Pelosi Goes Too Far with Trump Attack, Appears To Have Broken House Rules
Diamond & Silk Defend Trump: If You Don’t Like America, ‘You Can Pack Your Knapsack and Go’
Watch Cheney’s Bold Defense of Trump: This Isn’t About Race, It’s About Socialists Destroying America
Pretty Latina Border Agent Goes Viral, Agrees with Trump on Protecting Border Despite Being Dem According to Report
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×