Read Trump’s Latest Blistering Defense After Libs Smear Him as Racist: ‘Democrat Con Game’

President Donald Trump issued a blistering response Tuesday morning to accusations that comments he made critical of a group of freshman progressive lawmakers were “racist.”

Trump was the subject of much criticism from Democrats and the establishment media following a series of tweets Sunday that appeared to take aim at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president tweeted Sunday.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he added.

Trump was roundly criticized for this series of tweets, with media outlets like CNN, The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times referring to his comments as “racist.”

Moreover, the House was set to vote Tuesday on a resolution condemning the remarks and claiming they were “racist,” Politico reported.

But saying he’s a racist couldn’t be further from the truth, Trump argued on Tuesday morning.

“Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!” the president tweeted. “The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into their trap.”

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body! The so-called vote to be taken is a Democrat con game. Republicans should not show “weakness” and fall into their trap. This should be a vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

And Trump wasn’t done.

Instead of voting to condemn him, the House should “vote on the filthy language, statements and lies told by the Democrat Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country,” Trump said.

“Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said.”

…..Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country. Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

He went on to note that Ocasio-Cortez and Omar in particular have not been polling well, and pointed out that “they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party.”

“See you in 2020!” the president concluded.

It’s just Trump’s latest defense in the wake of accusations that he’s racist.

“It doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me,” Trump told reporters Monday when asked if he was worried white nationalists might find common cause him following his tweets. “And all I’m saying is if they want to leave, they can leave.”

And Trump may have even offered a hint of his strategy in slamming the liberal congresswomen in a Monday tweet that referred to the apparent feud between the establishment and progressive wings of the Democratic Party.

The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four “progressives,” but now they are forced to embrace them. That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

“The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four ‘progressives,’ but now they are forced to embrace them,” Trump said.

“That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats!”

