Read Trump's Valentine's Day Letter to Melania: 'You Never Left My Side'

Former President Donald Trump shared a Valentine’s Day letter he wrote for his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, on Wednesday on his campaign’s fundraising website.

In the letter, the former president and likely 2024 GOP nominee thanked his wife of 18 years for standing by him throughout the years.

The letter reads:

“Dear Melania,

I LOVE YOU!

Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side.

You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth.

You will always mean the world to me, Melania!

From your husband with love.”

The letter is signed, “Donald J. Trump.”

Trump’s campaign website also prompts visitors to leave their own messages for the former first lady.

“If you love Melania, I humbly ask you for you to leave her some kind words below!” the site states.

A text box is available for people who wish to send a message to the wife, mother, former first lady and one-time fashion model.

Melania and Donald Trump married in 2005, and their son Barron Trump was born the following year in March 2006.

The teen and youngest child of the former president and his wife will turn 18 on March 20.

In 2015, Melania Trump explained to ABC News how she and her husband first met and also explained that when he first asked her for a date, she declined to give him her phone number.

Melania Trump has kept a low profile since her husband’s term ended in January 2021 but has made several notable public appearances in recent months.

Late last year, she appeared at a naturalization ceremony in Washington at the National Archives.

The former legal immigrant who was born in Slovenia (what was then Yugoslavia) also attended the funeral of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

A source who claimed to be close to the Trump family told Page Six in December that Melania Trump is stepping up her public appearances now that her son is so close to adulthood.

She has been described in the past by people who have claimed to know her as a very protective and private mother.

