Readers Speak Out After NYT Hit Piece on The Western Journal: 'The NYT Is Not Capable of Reporting Anything Honestly'

A New York Times hit piece on The Western Journal had readers and social media users up in arms Thursday against the left-wing establishment media machine.

After months of research, the outlet’s feature, originally entitled “Big Tech, a Conservative Provocateur and the Fight Over Disinformation,” went live Wednesday.

In their lengthy exposé, Times reporters Nicholas Confessore and Justin Bank detailed the history of The Western Journal and founders Floyd and Patrick Brown, referring to the publication as a “potent online disinformation mill” where a “team of young writers and editors curates reality.”

Of course, the smear was itself laden with misinformation and factual inaccuracies about The Western Journal, its sister publications and members of the Brown family.

That irony was not lost on readers, who immediately used the article as an opportunity to call out the Democratic media complex‘s own narrative-fueled, misinformation campaign.

“The NYT is not capable of reporting anything honestly,” Facebook user DonAbadie Senior wrote in the comments section.

And readers taking aim at the outlet in the comments were not short on complaints.

Ok let’s stop pretending this isn’t exactly what you traditional journalists do too. How’s #JournoList hanging guys? How do we get the Covington story if you dorks aren’t narrative seeking? How does the hands up lie get put on blast if you’re not trying to motivate your readers? pic.twitter.com/7cHgOkBfqK — Regs (@r3gulations) August 22, 2019

Users attacked the outlet for everything from faulty links within the article to The Times‘ seeming unwillingness to hold themselves or other establishment media publications to a similar standard with regard to bias and “misinformation.”

“Ok let’s stop pretending this isn’t exactly what you traditional journalists do too,” one user wrote. “How’s #JournoList hanging guys? How do we get the Covington story if you dorks aren’t narrative seeking?”

Let’s see you do this with Vox and huff po? — Vince Sully (@realtruthkings) August 22, 2019

Hey NYT, just wanted to let you know that the hyperlink to https://t.co/kDJc96C5Dh is broken. Thought you might want to fix it! — Lucy Wolfson (@LucyWolfson) August 22, 2019

“Let’s see you do this with Vox and [HuffPost]?” another tweeted.

Not to be outdone was a Twitter account specifically designed to hold The Times accountable for changes made to headlines, abstracts and articles.

The account had a field day with the hit piece, posting a handful of major edits to rid the story of overly charged rhetoric. And the alterations were many.

Major headline changes were also caught by the account.

In its new headlines, The Times swapped out such loaded terms as “A Business Built on Disinformation” with the far more innocuous “How a Conservative News Site Thrived on Facebook and Google.

Responses were not all negative, of course, especially given that The Times’ posts were intended for its own readers, not The Western Journal’s.

A handful of left-wing operatives, news media personalities and users lauded The Times for being brave enough to tar a news media organization geared toward readers in America’s heartland.

Even failed 2004 presidential candidate Howard Dean and disgraced political operative John Podesta joined in, calling The Western Journal and its staff out as a danger to democracy.

This is a really important story by the NYT. The people they are writing about are pure evil. https://t.co/Z3FytlL5HC — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) August 22, 2019

“monetizing of digital mobs” That’s what our democracy is facing. https://t.co/kdsLb6zC1G via ⁦@nytimes⁩ — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) August 22, 2019

“This is a really important story by the NYT. The people they are writing about are pure evil,” Dean tweeted.

Because somehow the organization that refuses to call the pulsing of an unborn baby’s heart a “heartbeat” is the final arbiter of truth and justice in media.

