'Reagan' Adds Theaters, Holds Strong in Second Weekend Box Office Sales

 By Randy DeSoto  September 9, 2024 at 6:13pm
The film “Reagan” increased the number of theaters it is showing in and held on to the No. 3 spot at the box office during its second weekend in release.

“Reagan” took in over $4.8 million in ticket sales and appeared on 2,770 screens nationwide, an increase of 16 over the previous week, Box Office Mojo reported.

Its weekend haul overall put it behind “Deadpool & Wolverine” at No. 2 and the newly released “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the long-awaited sequel to the original “Beetlejuice,” at No.1.

The original came out in 1988, which incidentally was the final year of Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

“Reagan” brought in more than $10 million at the box office during its opening over Labor Day weekend.

Excluding the Monday holiday sales, the movie’s total was $7.65 million.

Which means an apples-to-apples weekend difference between its opening weekend and the past one was just 37 percent less.

Have you seen "Reagan"?

Movies often drop off 50 percent or more from their opening weekend, which means “Reagan” is holding strong. For example, “Deadpool” fell 54 percent in its sophomore outing earlier this summer.

“Reagan” was actually No. 1 at the box office Thursday topping “Deadpool,” prior to the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” opening.

It has received an “A” CinemaScore from audiences.

“Reagan” tells the story of the 40th president, taking the audience from his boyhood in Dixon, Illinois, all the way to his iconic presidency.

The cast includes Dennis Quaid in the lead role, Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan and Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight as Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent, who frames the story by explaining how Reagan oversaw the defeat of the Soviet Union.

The movie is based on the 2007 book, “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism” by Paul Kengor.

Reagan’s desire to defeat communism abroad and at home was rooted in his Christian upbringing and early experiences with it in Hollywood as an actor and president of the Screen Actors Guild, according to the film.

The subject matter of “Reagan” translates very well to present times, especially with the country in an election season and issues like the economy, domestic unrest, and menacing adversaries abroad — like communist China and Iran front-and-center.

Quaid told Blaze Media host Glenn Beck that the movie “was the scariest role of my life, really. It’s now my favorite movie that I’ve ever done.”

The star actor, now enjoying a positive audience response to his latest film, added, “[Reagan] was my favorite president. … He won the Cold War.”

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
