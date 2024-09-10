'Reagan' Adds Theaters, Holds Strong in Second Weekend Box Office Sales

The film “Reagan” increased the number of theaters it is showing in and held on to the No. 3 spot at the box office during its second weekend in release.

“Reagan” took in over $4.8 million in ticket sales and appeared on 2,770 screens nationwide, an increase of 16 over the previous week, Box Office Mojo reported.

Its weekend haul overall put it behind “Deadpool & Wolverine” at No. 2 and the newly released “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the long-awaited sequel to the original “Beetlejuice,” at No.1.

The original came out in 1988, which incidentally was the final year of Ronald Reagan’s presidency.

Is this the 80’s box office mashup we’ve all been waiting for? pic.twitter.com/l3MYoYrOQN — Reagan The Movie (@ReaganMovie) September 7, 2024

“Reagan” brought in more than $10 million at the box office during its opening over Labor Day weekend.

Excluding the Monday holiday sales, the movie’s total was $7.65 million.

Which means an apples-to-apples weekend difference between its opening weekend and the past one was just 37 percent less.

Movies often drop off 50 percent or more from their opening weekend, which means “Reagan” is holding strong. For example, “Deadpool” fell 54 percent in its sophomore outing earlier this summer.

“Reagan” was actually No. 1 at the box office Thursday topping “Deadpool,” prior to the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” opening.

Thank you for making us #1 at the Box office yesterday! We have 98%Audience approval and a Cinema score A! Go see what everyone is talking about..♥️ https://t.co/aZwZH87wRr #reaganmovie pic.twitter.com/3Y9KOICPaB — Penelope Ann Miller (@PenelopeAMiller) September 6, 2024

It has received an “A” CinemaScore from audiences.

“Reagan” tells the story of the 40th president, taking the audience from his boyhood in Dixon, Illinois, all the way to his iconic presidency.

The cast includes Dennis Quaid in the lead role, Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan and Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight as Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent, who frames the story by explaining how Reagan oversaw the defeat of the Soviet Union.

The movie is based on the 2007 book, “The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism” by Paul Kengor.

Reagan’s desire to defeat communism abroad and at home was rooted in his Christian upbringing and early experiences with it in Hollywood as an actor and president of the Screen Actors Guild, according to the film.

The subject matter of “Reagan” translates very well to present times, especially with the country in an election season and issues like the economy, domestic unrest, and menacing adversaries abroad — like communist China and Iran front-and-center.

See REAGAN in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/osgIXxanA1 — Reagan The Movie (@ReaganMovie) September 7, 2024

Quaid told Blaze Media host Glenn Beck that the movie “was the scariest role of my life, really. It’s now my favorite movie that I’ve ever done.”

Dennis Quaid joined me at my ranch for a special episode of The Glenn Beck Podcast about his new movie, “Reagan”: “It was the scariest role of my life. It’s now my favorite movie that I’ve ever done.” pic.twitter.com/NqhQZChZkK — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 1, 2024

The star actor, now enjoying a positive audience response to his latest film, added, “[Reagan] was my favorite president. … He won the Cold War.”

