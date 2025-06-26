Share
Commentary
New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani, and NYC Comptroller and Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander speak with members of the press as they greet voters on Broadway on June 24, 2025, in New York City.
Commentary
New York mayoral candidate, State Rep. Zohran Mamdani, and NYC Comptroller and Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander speak with members of the press as they greet voters on Broadway on June 24, 2025, in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Real Estate Agents Say Socialist Zohran Mamdani's NYC Win Is Already Having a 'Shocking' Impact

 By Michael Schwarz  June 26, 2025 at 3:30pm
Share

Now that New York City Democrats have nominated radical socialist Zohran Mamdani for the mayoral race, the election will command nationwide attention.

In the meantime, those who can afford to flee the city appear poised to do so.

According to the New York Post, Mamdani’s victory over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic Party’s mayoral primary on Tuesday sent shockwaves through the city’s luxury real estate industry.

Nathan Zeder, a broker based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, described the level of panic.

“The amount of lifelong New Yorkers texting me [about a move to Florida] is close to shocking,” Zeder said.

“People are frightened and over the next three to four months, we’re going to see a lot of people consider South Florida again — it’s going to be a COVID level of interest,” he added. “These are people who can afford to move with relative ease.”

Meanwhile, New York City real estate agents have already seen interest diminish among prospective buyers.

“We are going to take a break from looking until there’s more clarity on the mayoral election,” one client wrote to her broker shortly after Cuomo conceded.

Indeed, real estate agent Ryan Serhant expects that his immediate future will involve facilitating the exodus.

Will Zohran Mamdani win the general election in November?

“My number one job will be moving people from New York to Florida. Again,” Serhant said. “Based on the results, clients are going to hold off on making any kind of investment in New York City.”

What accounts for so much fear?

Well, Mamdani himself has already declared war on wealth and the free market.

For instance, in a clip posted to the social media platform X, the Democrats’ new mayoral nominee pledged to lower grocery prices by building government-owned grocery stores.

“We will redirect city funds from corporate supermarkets to city-owned grocery stores,” Mamdani said.

Related:
NYC Socialist Mamdani Calls for Shifting Heavier Tax Burden to 'Whiter Neighborhoods'

“These stores will operate without a profit motive,” he added moments later, “or having to pay property taxes or rent, and will pass on those savings to you.”

Enjoy your bread lines, New Yorkers!

Worse yet, if any proposal could bring famine conditions to a modern metropolis, Mamdani’s could.

Here, too, is a clip of the mayoral nominee on “The Breakfast Club” podcast explaining that he plans to raise the city’s corporate tax rate and apply it to any corporation that does business in the city, regardless of where its headquarters are located, while at the same time imposing a 2 percent tax increase on anyone earning more than $1 million per year:

Surely a man with a plan so obviously calculated to destroy the city cannot win, right?

Well, according to Newsweek, as of Thursday morning, one bookmaker had established Mamdani as the 1/4 favorite. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is seeking reelection as an independent, comes in second with 7/2 odds. That means the bookmaker has given Mamdani an 80 percent chance to win the election.

On the other hand, the socialist’s ultimate victory hardly qualifies as a foregone conclusion.

For one thing, according to the Associated Press, Mamdani won the primary with only 43.5 percent of the vote.

Thus, Adams’ presence in the race will give those 57 percent of non-Mamdani voters a viable alternative.

Second, in light of how the ultra-wealthy have already reacted, one can only imagine the amount of money they will pour into the campaign of Adams or whoever they deem best equipped to prevent Mamdani from winning.

Until then, however, the New York City real estate market looks bleak indeed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




NYC Socialist Mamdani Appears Embarrassed When CNN Digs Up Video from His Past During Interview
Clarence Thomas Declares 'Today Puts an End to ... Universal Injunctions' in Monumental Win for Trump
New Olympic Committee President Announces Major Policy Change on Transgender Competitors
Real Estate Agents Say Socialist Zohran Mamdani's NYC Win Is Already Having a 'Shocking' Impact
Church Security Guard Tells the Brutally Honest Truth After Halting Gunman's Advance with Fatal Fire
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation