Real Estate Company Slammed for Blatantly Anti-White Super Bowl Commercial

On the field, Super Bowl LX looked a lot like the last time the Seattle Seahawks won the NFL championship.

Indeed, Sunday’s 29-13 win over the New England Patriots called to mind Seattle’s 43-8 drubbing of the Denver Broncos in early 2014, when the Seahawks’ defense smothered an overmatched opponent in a game that never really had a competitive phase.

How fitting, therefore, that the real estate company Redfin — much to the chagrin of users on the social media platform X — gave Super Bowl viewers a commercial reminiscent of the race-mongering of President Barack Obama’s years, albeit with a predictable update tailored to the age of President Donald Trump.

Not to mix sporting metaphors, but the Redfin ad, shorn of its subversive politics, could have hit a home run.

The ad began by showing two young girls, perhaps in their early teens, from two different families. Each girl looked forlorn as she contemplated her family’s move into a new home.

It bears noting, only because of the ad’s politics, that the first girl was Hispanic and the second girl was white. One suspects that most viewers would not have noticed as much if not for the subsequent injection of politics.

The two girls crossed paths about 20 seconds into the ad. At that point, the white girl’s dog barked at the Hispanic girl, which kept the two girls from saying hello.

Even then, however, nothing seemed amiss. In fact, the young white girl, having waved at a group of girls on bicycles and received only snarky comments in return, seemed the lonelier and more ostracized of the two.

The anti-white racism began approximately 24 seconds into the ad, when the Hispanic girl’s father tried to strike up a conversation about an impending thunderstorm with an older white man next door. Naturally, the older white man, who flew an American flag and had a pickup truck parked in his driveway, ignored him.

Then came the drama. During the storm, the white girl’s dog escaped her home. A frantic search ensued.

Happily, the young Hispanic girl found the dog and returned it to its grateful owner. The white girl hugged her dog’s rescuer. From there, the two girls rode bikes together and presumably became friends.

Again, shorn of its politics, the ad would have delivered a wonderful message.

Instead, Redfin decided to make a not-so-subtle political statement that undoubtedly appealed to virtue-signaling liberals everywhere.

“America could use a neighbor just like you,” the ad’s final message read.

The company even highlighted that message when it posted the ad on X.

America could use a neighbor just like you. #BeAGoodNeighbor pic.twitter.com/tCIsyJziTR — Redfin (@Redfin) February 9, 2026

Why could America use that kind of neighbor? Why now? Surely it has nothing to do with the Trump administration’s efforts to enforce immigration laws, right?

Moreover, those of us who grew up in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s can remember a time when a colorblind society seemed within reach, when the makers of culture did not turn everything into a racial melodrama.

Since the Obama administration, however — almost as if by design — the nation’s hyper-focus on race has returned to segregation-era levels. Today, the white guy with the pickup truck and the American flag — the symbolic Trump voter — finds himself the object of slander and marginalization.

X users have noticed.

“Wildly racist, evil commercial peddling hateful lies against white Americans,” one X user wrote. “I’ll never use Redfin.”

Wildly racist, evil commercial peddling hateful lies against white Americans. I’ll never use Redfin. https://t.co/EbYK9l1ARM — Jane (@Janeluv) February 9, 2026

“The dude with the American flag was rude to his neighbor. Is @redfin saying that those who love America are jerks? This garbage is the type of propaganda we don’t need,” another user wrote.

Was excited about the concept of neighbor and then this ad went straight to crap. The dude with the American flag was rude to his neighbor. Is @redfin saying that those who love America are jerks? This garbage is the type of propaganda we don’t need. I love my aging neighbors… https://t.co/mrxAOcBEjH — Jennifer Korte (@Korte4Illinois) February 9, 2026

Others made similar observations about both race and immigration.

Don’t you get it? White = evil/helpless Brown/black = righteous Don’t you get it?? https://t.co/OlXr4vO4oU — Joshua Lisec, The Ghostwriter (@JoshuaLisec) February 9, 2026

@Redfin what message are you sending by making the white guy with the American flag on his house and a pick up truck a racist jerk? Is the point of your ad that he’s upset because he worked his fingers to the bone to afford his house, and the immigrant neighbors got theirs for… https://t.co/fKqzE7U5EI — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) February 9, 2026

In sum — and I think I speak for many conservative Americans who have grown weary of this racial nonsense — give me a thousand God-fearing, hard-working, legal immigrant families over one virtue-signaling liberal, white or otherwise, any day of the week. We will cheerfully make that exchange.

In other words, Redfin, you could have produced a wonderful 30-second ad featuring only the two girls and lost dog. Everyone would have loved it. No one would have noticed skin color.

But you could not help yourselves. You had to make a one-minute political statement. And now you have alienated half the country.

Here’s hoping that, in the long run, prospective home buyers will make your Super Bowl experience as enjoyable as the Patriots’.

