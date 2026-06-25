Real Man: Churchgoer Can't Find Tool to Free Kids from Sweltering Car, Says 'My Fist Will Probably Work,' Then, With God's Help, Starts Smashing Glass

Sometimes the “Florida man” is one of the good guys who’s making the right decision.

Dominique Woods had just left church on Father’s Day when he stopped at a Walmart in Port St. Lucie, Florida, to pick up some food for a cookout. Woods had his three children with him — a 4-year-old, a 3-year-old, and a 1-year-old, according to a report by WPBF-TV.

The father had to act quickly when his oldest accidentally hit the door lock button before Woods had removed the keys. “My son climbed to the front of the truck to get out, and I didn’t realize I didn’t have my keys on me until he got out of the truck and closed the door. But as he was coming out, his hands were on the door, and he hit the lock button unknowingly.”

After trying the back doors and finding they were locked, Woods had to act fast. “Just the two minutes in the truck, they were sweating really badly.” He tried to keep a level head, but the children weren’t doing well.

WPBF said the temperature was around 94 degrees.

“She was freaking out, the baby was crying, and I know she just wanted us to come in there and get her,” he said of his two younger children.

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Without anything to smash the window, he made a decision. “I was like, you know what, my fist will probably work, and I just went to town on the window.”

He started punching, and the third blow did the job, breaking the window so he could unlock the vehicle.

He rescued the children successfully, but his hand was a bloody mess.

He needed an emergency room to treat the cuts he suffered from shattering the glass.

But Woods said it was worth it. “In that particular time, you’re not worried about the cuts. You’re not worried about, really, the outcome of yourself, but the outcome of the children.”

He spoke about how his faith guided him in that moment.







“I think God was over me and making sure I had the power to get through this window to get my kids.”

Woods’ instincts about the urgency of the situation were correct. WPBF said a child’s body temperature rises faster than an adult’s, making time of the essence.

Woods’ wife set up a GoFundMe to help pay his medical bills from the incident. She wriote, “We are incredibly grateful that our children are safe and that this frightening accident did not end in tragedy. Our 4-year-old had no idea what he had done, and accidents happen.

“However, we are now facing unexpected expenses from the ambulance ride, emergency medical care, and the cost of replacing the shattered truck window.

“Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to our family and help ease the financial burden caused by this emergency.” As of Thursday evening, the account had raised more than $4,000.

Smashing a window to save three children has “man” written all over it.

Men acting as protectors and leaders built Western civilization; the left wants us to demonize them.

Men and women are not in competition. The latter have been told they need to dismantle the patriarchy, but they need each other to serve to the fullest as God intended.

These roles are critical to our species.

Only through the strength and power God gave us as men can we accomplish heroic acts when our families need us most.

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