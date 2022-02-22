'The Real POTUS': Sea of Patriots Give Trump a Presidents Day Welcome He'll Never Forget - Video

With the looming Ukraine crisis, rising gas prices and historically low presidential approval ratings, many Americans were feeling rather embittered this Presidents Day, finding little to celebrate by way of White House occupants in 2022.

Some Americans, however, decided to treat their favorite president to a boisterous celebration — regardless of the fact that he’s no longer in office.

As former President Donald Trump enjoyed a few rounds at his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course on Monday to mark the occasion, what looked like scores of enthusiastic supporters showed up to wish him well.

Sporting massive “Trump Won” flags, popping MAGA regalia and American flags galore, the crowd shouted “We want Trump!” as they cheered and blew air horns.

The former president waved and pumped his fist in the air in response; he’s always in his element in front of a MAGA crowd of any size.

Happening now outside of Trump International Golf Club in the GREAT state of FLORIDA! AWESOME!! Happy President’s Day, 4️⃣5️⃣🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/6rryLx4aby — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) February 21, 2022

It’s clear whom Trump supporters were celebrating on Presidents Day: the man many believe should still rightly be in office and, as one man in the loudspeaker shouted, the man they hope will soon return to the White House.

The Real POTUS. 3:11-11:3 — MassPsychosisDeplorable🍊 (@thepopcornball) February 21, 2022



This appears to be a new tradition for Trump supporters; an equally enthusiastic and notably massive crowd showed up outside Mar-a-Lago on President’s Day last year to show their support, right on the heels of his second impeachment acquittal and just over a month after he left the White House.

This is unbelievable! 45 returns to Mar-a-Lago this afternoon, after an awesome day out on the links….to this….❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/QJwR3hAgMs — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) February 15, 2021

Donald Trump waives to crowd of supporters from inside an SUV in West Palm Beach: https://t.co/Enw4LJTBVc pic.twitter.com/WVN7KTs21s — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) February 15, 2021

Trump might be hated by a great many powerful and influential people, but there’s no denying he has a vibrant and enthusiastic base that hasn’t been deterred by any of the relentless attacks that have shrouded his political career and its legacy.

And they bring the same enthusiasm to their equally emphatic, real-world trolling of current President Joe Biden, who apparently can’t go out in public without being greeted with chants of “Let’s go, Brandon.”

“Let’s Go, Brandon!” Biden’s Warm Welcome As He Surveys Tornado Damage pic.twitter.com/NGWwZwUKgi — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 15, 2021

“Let’s go Brandon” and “you’ve got blood on your hands” shouted at biden at his visit in Kentucky today.#FJBiden #Kentucky #LetsGoBrandon pic.twitter.com/smowXF75Wq — חסידישע מידיא (@realhasidic) December 16, 2021

Biden gets booed at the Congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/6lxKNXovWO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 30, 2021

Biden showered with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chants and ‘Build Crack Better’ signs on Virginia roadway https://t.co/onq5ilKK8L #FoxNews — Highlands County GOP (@HighlandsGOP) February 14, 2022

.@POTUS has made his way through the protest in Howell pic.twitter.com/vaNfvt3F2Z — Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) October 5, 2021

And for Presidents Day this year, Biden was playing world leader in Washington as he handled (if you can call it that) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s overtures in Ukraine.

Americans still remember how he handled the last military crisis in Afghanistan, and between what they’re paying at the pump and what the Biden administration wants to pay to enable crack cocaine addiction, something tells me there weren’t a lot of enthusiastic crowds gathering on Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday.

As we look back on another Presidents Day, let’s pray our country can keep it together until we get a better one.

