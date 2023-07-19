'Real Reason' Behind Special Counsel Plan to Indict Trump for Jan. 6 Is the 14th Amendment

In an announcement on Truth Social on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump revealed that he had been informed he is the subject of an investigation conducted by a grand jury based in Washington. The investigation is centered around the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion and Trump’s role in the events of the day.

The timing of this investigation is not a coincidence. It has been two years since the tumult, and over 1,000 have faced various charges, according to Axios, but not Trump. So why now?

🚨3rd Indictment & Arrest of #TRUMP Imminent 🚨Thank you corrupt DOJ, loser Garland & deranged Jack Smith. We are up to 200M supporters, I see another 25M joining #Trump2024toSaveAmerica 🔥Let the Discovery commence!

🚨#IStandWithTrump #MAGA

👍🏻SHARE IF YOU DO TOO! #K4you22 pic.twitter.com/MUsFsDTYrj — KimPKAG (@KimPKAG4EVA) July 18, 2023

President Trump trashes Jack Smith: “This guy is a deranged prosecutor who’s had tremendous failures all over the place. He’s a nasty, horrible human being.” pic.twitter.com/neSzsnaF7Q — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 19, 2023

The real reason for the indictment is 14th Amendment’s Section 3. And it’s a desperate campaign strategy to keep former Trump off the ballot in the 2024 election.

The section reads:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Earlier this month, The Western Journal reported on the campaign of two leftist groups, Mi Familia Vota and Free Speech for People, to keep Trump off the ballots in at least five states.

The groups base their campaign on the argument that Section 3, known as the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause, grants each state’s secretary of state the authority to prohibit Trump from running for office due to the Capitol incursion.

Democratic leaders contend that Section 3, which was originally intended to disqualify former Confederate leaders from holding office in the post-Civil War government, bears direct relevance to Trump’s actions.

.@JackPosobiec : “They are going to go to federal judges and they’re gonna file these cases to knock Trump off the ballot.” pic.twitter.com/mFMxdxkq3E — Human Events (@HumanEvents) July 18, 2023



They claim that Trump’s alleged incitement of the “insurrection” merits a disqualification from future elected offices.

This proposed approach aims to elevate the issue to a national conversation and galvanize public support for disqualifying Trump from future elections.

A Morning Consult poll published at the end of June showed Trump take a 3-point lead for the first time over Biden in a head-to-head match-up, according to The Hill.

And then suddenly, in July, Jack Smith decided to target Trump on a 2-year-old case.

As Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson tweeted on Tuesday, “There’s a reason why the DOJ is now indicting Trump for the J6 ‘insurrection’. That reason is the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment says that no person who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States can serve in federal office. This is what this false charge is about.”

There’s a reason why the DOJ is now indicting Trump for the J6 “insurrection”. That reason is the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment says that no person who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States can serve in federal office. This is what this… — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 18, 2023



Norm Eisen, a prominent Democrat who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during the first impeachment of Donald Trump and former special counsel and special assistant to former President Barack Obama, said the quiet part out loud last year when he tweeted:

“Hey Trump You think you are just gonna waltz onto primary ballots? Think again. The 14th Amendment bars you.”

Hey Trump You think you are just gonna waltz onto primary ballots? Think again. The 14th Amendment bars you. My latest ⁦@just_security⁩ w/ ⁦@POGOwatchdog⁩ https://t.co/d4cvP7RJ1a — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) November 15, 2022



The action reeks of political interference and manipulation and strikes at the very heart of our democratic principles.

100% AND we have proof – an actual paper trail – that Trump offered the national guard that day. The House needs to defund Jack Smith’s investigation. This is all so sick — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 18, 2023



If this indictment farce continues, millions of Americans may not be given the chance to vote for their preferred candidate even if he wins the GOP nomination.

How Americans will react to this infringement upon their rights as voters and the undermining of the Constitution is yet to be determined.

We are in uncharted waters here as events unfold and history is being written before our eyes.

