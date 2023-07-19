Share
Commentary

'Real Reason' Behind Special Counsel Plan to Indict Trump for Jan. 6 Is the 14th Amendment

 By Rachel Emmanuel  July 19, 2023 at 5:48am
Share

In an announcement on Truth Social on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump revealed that he had been informed he is the subject of an investigation conducted by a grand jury based in Washington. The investigation is centered around the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion and Trump’s role in the events of the day.

The timing of this investigation is not a coincidence. It has been two years since the tumult, and over 1,000 have faced various charges, according to Axios, but not Trump. So why now?

Trending:
Watch: Dems Lose It as MTG Begins Displaying Images from Hunter Biden's Laptop

The real reason for the indictment is 14th Amendment’s Section 3. And it’s a desperate campaign strategy to keep former Trump off the ballot in the 2024 election.

The section reads:

“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Do we live in a free country anymore?

Earlier this month, The Western Journal reported on the campaign of two leftist groups, Mi Familia Vota and Free Speech for People, to keep Trump off the ballots in at least five states.

The groups base their campaign on the argument that Section 3, known as the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause, grants each state’s secretary of state the authority to prohibit Trump from running for office due to the Capitol incursion.

Democratic leaders contend that Section 3, which was originally intended to disqualify former Confederate leaders from holding office in the post-Civil War government, bears direct relevance to Trump’s actions.


They claim that  Trump’s alleged incitement of the “insurrection” merits a disqualification from future elected offices.

Related:
Political Punk Band Dissolves One Day Before Concert as Sickening Revelation Surfaces

This proposed approach aims to elevate the issue to a national conversation and galvanize public support for disqualifying Trump from future elections.

A Morning Consult poll published at the end of June showed Trump take a 3-point lead for the first time over Biden in a head-to-head match-up, according to The Hill.

And then suddenly, in July, Jack Smith decided to target Trump on a 2-year-old case.

As Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson tweeted on Tuesday, “There’s a reason why the DOJ is now indicting Trump for the J6 ‘insurrection’. That reason is the 14th Amendment. The 14th Amendment says that no person who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States can serve in federal office. This is what this false charge is about.”


Norm Eisen, a prominent Democrat who served as special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee during the first impeachment of Donald Trump and former special counsel and special assistant to former President Barack Obama, said the quiet part out loud last year when he tweeted:

“Hey Trump You think you are just gonna waltz onto primary ballots? Think again. The 14th Amendment bars you.”


The action reeks of political interference and manipulation and strikes at the very heart of our democratic principles.


If this indictment farce continues, millions of Americans may not be given the chance to vote for their preferred candidate even if he wins the GOP nomination.

How Americans will react to this infringement upon their rights as voters and the undermining of the  Constitution is yet to be determined.

We are in uncharted waters here as events unfold and history is being written before our eyes.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




DeSantis Raised $20M in Q2 But How He Got the Money Could End His Campaign
RFK Jr.'s Speech Gets Roaring Applause After Dems Attempt to Stop Him From Testifying
Vivek Ramaswamy Jumps to Jason Aldean's Defense, Points Out Double Standard Perpetuated by 'Hypocrites and Opportunist Frauds'
Nancy Pelosi's Attempt to Defend Biden Against Age Criticism Seems Likely to Backfire
'Real Reason' Behind Special Counsel Plan to Indict Trump for Jan. 6 Is the 14th Amendment
See more...

Conversation