The Real Reason Liberal Women Are So Dangerous Is Worse Than Anybody Thinks, But There's Hope

Another one. Another female caregiver decides the best use of her evening is to stand in front of an iPhone camera, human silhouette target in hand, offer a delicate middle-fingered salute to the camera, and suggest women start “firing bullets” at the same time she says “**** ICE.” Charming. The modern face of female empathy.

The video (LANGUAGE WARNING), making the rounds courtesy of @CassandraRules (with an older clip from @thefoxyhyena with employment info on the woman), shows her dripping mock femininity while trashing federal law enforcement, gesturing wildly, and basically auditioning for the role of “unhinged TikTok therapist who’s not good enough to win most unhinged TikTok therapist.”

One thing stood out — no wedding ring. She’s possibly a lesbian in a … black wedding dress based on her Facebook profile pic that Foxy nabbed. Her hard-working middle finger has a crescent moon and flower that could point to female power fascination, possibly venturing into the occult, but we don’t know.

The lack of a wedding ring and other observations/inferences got me thinking. Here we have another liberal woman without traditional family ties as far as we can see (apparently a professional doula who helps other women through pregnancy and childbirth, she has no husband or kids in sight). It’s a woman whose type is wildly overrepresented in the mind virus meltdown crowd.

Sure, plenty of married moms and “normal” women get caught up too, but the childless or post-child boomer/LGBT-leaning ones punch way above their demographic weight.

Why? I’m still working this out, but one reason may be because female empathy and protective instinct are staggeringly powerful, hardwired human drives, built to make sure that human children become adults who can then produce more children, and so on so that the species doesn’t die off.

When those drives are aimed at actual children, they help build well-cared-for, socialized, mannered, empathetic kids and then adults who then have families of their own and who build communities and cultures and civilizations.

When those drives are left without a natural focus — no “pitter patter of petite … feet” as a sitcom character once said in “Frasier,” it doesn’t vanish. It seeks a new outlet, or maybe more aptly, a new target. And the mind virus is more than happy to hijack those drives and lase all kinds of new targets for female JDAMs to rain down on. The target can be any of a panoply of so-called victims — anyone of a lower status than the most powerful ethno-sexual group. In our case, straight, white men.

Also, the lower the status, the more powerful those drives becomes. Have you ever watched moms at a playground? Who are they most concerned about after their own children? The smallest, most vulnerable one. And from the unsophisticated point of view of a sheltered suburbanite or aloof elite, it’s harder to get more vulnerable than an illegal.

So if the illegal provides a target for the empathy drive, then the ICE agent provides the ever-present threat that female empathy will savage if circumstances are right. That’s how border agents become “literal Nazis,” Trump voters become “threats to democracy,” ICE becomes the enemy that must be “resisted” with bullets.

It’s the same intensity that should protect a toddler, but now it’s redirected to protect “victims,” or depending on how high the woman sets her sites (pseudo-literally), fight for the cause. Heaven help whoever ends up in her crosshairs because we know there is virtually nothing a woman won’t do to protect the object of her empathy. Nothing.

Should what we’re seeing be a surprise? Maybe.

I’m not sure how many people saw women veering in this direction. Curiously, though, no one took away the natural targets of women’s empathy. Women gave them up… to be more like men… because other women told them to. Women gave up the targets of their empathy: children. It’s Edenic and Satanic, and I mean that quite literally. But maybe we shouldn’t be surprised by this. Or better said, maybe we wouldn’t be surprised had we been thinking a little be more imaginatively.

What if, when God told us to go forth and multiply, He wasn’t just telling us to do that solely to fill up the earth. Maybe He was also telling us to do that so the drives we have that propagate the species don’t become misdirected … because anything powerful enough to propagate an entire species over millennia, well, that’s not something to point in the wrong direction.

We don’t know for certain that what we’re seeing is misdirected female empathy. But it’s getting close enough that any distinctions may not make much of a difference, and it’s also getting clearer that society simply can’t continue in this fashion, which suggests that there is a very large problem at play — like a misdirected species survival instinct.

So let’s say this is misdirected female empathy, what to do?

The fix starts with the obvious. Remember what has kept us alive for thousands of years. Do what we know works. Encourage traditional lives — women who do women things like women have done for millennia before us and men who do men things like our forefathers did for millennia.

This doesn’t mean women being barefoot and chained to the stove after a man clubbed them on the African veldt and dragged them back to the cave for a little Jurassic James Brown.

No, it means women being responsible for the home’s functioning, the children being cared for day to day, and helping the husband after his day of beating back other husbands, all of whom are competing for scarce resources for their families.

And it means men who go off and do that. They fight for the most and the best for their family, and when they come home they help their wives, and they teach their kids the Bible, and their knee hurts the next morning from wrestling with them in the couch fort.

It means parents together providing a consistent moral framework for the children to latch onto like little vines growing up lattice. It means disciplining them, so that they’ll instinctively cling to that lattice for as long as possible because as they hit teen years they’ll rebel unless they’ve been conditioned to obey parents, value faith, and respect others.

It means what used to be Americana.

And to be clear, I’m not arguing for the 1950s all over again, though I’d jump at the chance to get most of those mores back. I’m not saying women shouldn’t work. The addition of their brains to the workforce helped supercharge advancement coming our of the Second World War into the twenty first century.

I’m not saying men can’t take care of kids. Famed family psychologist James Dobson noted that children tend to get their moral compass from their father. (That throws fatherlessness into a whole new light doesn’t it?)

I’m saying that we’ve got thousands of years of proof that the system we were using worked. Should we tinker with it, experiment? Sure. Maybe some stay at home dads make sense. Maybe women working is brilliant, as well as their stopping once the family starts. Experiment, yes. Reverse, no. It’s only at our peril that we throw away the cumulative knowledge of our ancestors just because a bunch of cigarette smoking French philosophers want to make us the subjects of their thought experiments.

We can get back to traditional Americana and saner times. But it’s going to take a couple of hard things.

One is sacrifice. Men will have to put down video games, reassert their masculinity, and fight against other men (and women who want to cow them).

Women will have to sacrifice acceptance in the eyes of other women. They’ll have to value their families more than how other people might see their families (and them as hot moms). And both parents will have to remember that a family is more than the sum of its parts if each spouse works to meet the other’s needs personally and in the family role.

Ladies, a drink for your man when he gets home isn’t the worst thing. Men, taking the kids on your afternoon off so your wife can spend time with some friends who aren’t dripping in Spaghetti O juice can be a lifesaver. Meet each other’s needs sacrificially.

The other thing we have to have is revival. Nothing will go anywhere without that. But, hey, God has sent revival to worse places than here.

Just ask Jonah. There’s hope yet.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

