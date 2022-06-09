What the Real Stats Say About Black and White Crime: The Woke Crowd Will Hate Every One of These

A day after the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, President Joe Biden unsurprisingly came out to lecture white Americans on hate.

An 18-year-old white man allegedly targeted black people in the May 14 attack, which left 10 people dead.

“We must address what remains the stain on the soul of America,” Biden said during a speech the next day at the Capitol in Washington.

And of course, that “stain” to which the president referred is the “white supremacy” he and his party believe to be at the core of America’s identity.







But is white supremacy really the single biggest threat facing the nation?

As it turns out, white people are not the biggest source of hate crime or interracial violence in the U.S.

First, according to FBI data, from 2016 to 2020, black people were more than twice as likely to commit a hate crime as whites.

On the surface level, white people do commit the most hate crimes, but they are also 76.3 percent of the U.S. population when Hispanics or Latinos are included. In contrast, black people make up about 13.4 percent of the U.S. population, which was listed as 331,449,281 on April 1, 2020.

From 2016 to 2020, whites committed 16,755 hate crimes and blacks committed 7,429. Asians committed 298 hate crimes, and the rest had either unknown or multiple races.

For whites, the hate crime rate is roughly 6.6 per 100,000. For blacks, the hate crime rate is roughly 16.7 per 100,000. For Asians, the hate crime is roughly 1.5 per 100,000.

Black people are therefore more than twice as likely to commit a hate crime as whites where the race was known for such crimes.

Second, the greatest share of interracial violence, not classified as a hate crime, is committed by black offenders against white victims, according to the Department of Justice.

“There were 5.3 times as many violent incidents committed by black offenders against white victims (472,570) as were committed by white offenders against black victims (89,980),” the department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics said in a September 2020 report.

This statistic shows that in the U.S., blacks commit the biggest share of interracial crimes between blacks and whites: 84 percent.

These are the facts.

Nevertheless, the Democrats and Biden still peddle the “white supremacy” lie.

Three days after the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo, the president traveled there to give a speech. Biden, like most Democrats, only seems to address tragedies when it is politically beneficial.

He did not feel the need to travel to Waukesha, Wisconsin, in November after 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. allegedly drove through the crowd at a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring 61, most of whom were white.

Brooks is a black man who spouted anti-white racism on social media. This didn’t fit the Democrat narrative, so Biden didn’t bother to make the trip to the site of the massacre.

He did, however, rush to Buffalo to scold white Americans for “‘white supremacy” and “hate.”

These rebukes are not new.

In 2019, then-presidential candidate Biden claimed that racism is only a “white man’s problem visited on people of color” and that “white folks are the reason we have institutional racism.”

The Buffalo and Waukesha massacres were despicable. These attacks show how wicked humanity can be. Nothing can justify such actions — humans matter because we are made in the image of God, and the unjustifiable taking of such life is evil.

Racism, however, is not only “a white man’s problem,” as Biden said. Racism is a human problem because humans are inherently sinful.

As Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn so eloquently stated, “The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either — but right through every human heart.”

Pinning racism on one race is not only wrong, but it is also dishonest.

If Biden really wanted to unite the country, as he claimed in his inaugural address, he would stop lying about the issue of racial violence.

White people are not inherently racist, nor are they the biggest source of hate crime or interracial violence in the United States.

