'That's Real Trouble': DC Democrats Shaking at Huge Trump Lead in Fundraising for 2020

For D.C. Democrats, it’s more than disturbing.

With more than a year to go before the votes are counted in the 2020 race, President Donald Trump is crushing his political opposition with the amount of money he’s raised for his re-election.

And with at least another five months to go before Democrats choose a candidate to rally behind, that’s making party strategists nervous, Politico reported Monday.

Trump and the Republican National Committee campaign have raised an astounding $300 million, Politico reported, far more than any other president at this stage.

By contrast, in the run-up to the 2012 election, President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee had raised less than half of the Trump-RNC haul.

Obama won that contest, to the country’s everlasting sorrow, but there’s no denying the results are a good omen for the current White House.

And Democrats in the business know it.

“The resources he has will be put to work anywhere and everywhere that he feels like he can scare up electoral votes, and Democrats will never catch up. It’s just too much money,” said Chris Lippincott, a Democratic strategist who headed a super PAC against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz last year.

“That’s real trouble. … I’m not here to curse the dark, but it’s dark,” he said.

The Politico report makes a point of noting that combined, the huge Democratic field outraised Trump. But for now, that money is going to fight the internecine warfare of a crowded primary campaign.

And it’s not cheap.

The campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg reported spending a combined $2.2 million just on air travel in the fundraising quarter that ended Sept. 30, according to The Hill.

Rufus Gifford, who served as finance chairman of the Obama re-election campaign, sounded the alarm for Democrats in the Politico piece: The Trump operation should not be underestimated.

“We were sophisticated, we were organized, and we were well-funded. This is everything the Trump operation is,” Gifford said.

“Taking away his craziness, he has an extremely professional operation.

“We have got to be prepared, six months from now or less, to make sure that the nominee’s political operation is ready to hit the ground running, and ready to do everything they can do.”

There is no doubt at all that whoever wins the Democratic nomination is going to be backed by millions of fanatically anti-Trump voters — and there will be no shortage of money behind groups that aren’t directly connected to the Democratic campaign.

There’s also no doubt that the disgracefully biased “news” media is going to be working overtime to try to thwart Trump’s re-election (if expected anti-Trump media coverage could be counted in dollars, the Democrats would be way ahead no matter how much Trump raised from honest Americans).

A Democratic Party that banked on a hoax “collusion” investigation to end Trump’s presidency for its first several years and has now begun an equally tenuous “impeachment inquiry” is guaranteed to wage a scorched-earth campaign when it comes to trying to get rid of Trump by more traditional methods.

And all of that means the 2020 presidential election is going to be one for the history books.

Trump backers can’t expect for a minute that the campaign is going to be anything less than nasty, brutal and long, but the Politico report carried undeniable good news.

As of now, the president has plenty of ammunition to fight the war on the airwaves, on the ground and in cyberspace.

He’s going to need every bit of it.

