Shannon Beador, who stars in the reality show “Real Housewives of Orange County,” was arrested early Sunday after her car allegedly struck a house.

Beador was charged with DUI and a hit-and-run charge, the Newport Beach Police Department said, according to The Messenger.

The car Beador had been driving veered off the road and collided with a house, according to TMZ.

The report said that after the impact, the car was parked in the street. When police arrived, the Bravo network star, along with her dog, was walking down the street as if taking a stroll.

However, police arrested her at 2:04 a.m. before releasing her.

Michael Fell, an attorney for Beador, issued a statement saying, “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions,

TMZ further reported Beador had spent time in a Newport Beach establishment on Saturday evening, citing sources it did not name saying she was “loud and boisterous through the night, with her arms flailing in the air.”

“Unfortunately [Shannon] got a DUI on Saturday night. She was also in a car accident. She was injured, so she’s going to be recovering,” Jeff Lewis, who stars in the Bravo show “Flipping Out,” said on his radio show, according to People.

“Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked — she called me yesterday and we talked for awhile — and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever drink and drive,” he said.

“I will tell you she’s accepting full accountability,” Lewis continued.

“She is ashamed, she’s embarrassed. I personally, as her friend — cause people are like, ‘Oh she needs rehab,’ ‘Oh she’s an alcoholic’ — I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic. I think she’s been going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think she has been leaning on alcohol — but I don’t think she’s an alcoholic,” he said.

“She’s going to be entering counseling this week. So I’m happy about that. Aside from Shannon, nobody was hurt in the accident. I’m not justifying it, I’m not condoning it. I’m just sharing with you what I know.”

In November, after the season’s filming of “Real Housewives of Orange County” was over, Beador said John Janssen, her boyfriend of three-and-a-half years, had broken up with her.

In August, Beador admitted she had a loud argument with Janssen’s daughter at a bar.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a positive relationship with John’s daughter as happens often in blended families. We had an argument, there was an argument.”

“The lights were up [and] they were saying, ‘Everybody wrap it up,’” Beador said. “I wasn’t kicked out, but I asked security to help me with my Uber. That was it. … I absolutely was not kicked out.”

