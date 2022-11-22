Reality Stars Find Out Their Punishment After Being Found Guilty of Numerous Federal Crimes

A husband and wife reality television duo is headed to federal prison.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, the stars of shows such as USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” and E!’s “Growing Up Chrisley,” were charged with various crimes including bank fraud and tax evasion on Monday, according to CNN.

The couple finally learned their sentencing on Monday at a federal court.

According to CNN, the Chrisley patriarch, Todd, was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release.

His wife, Julie, got off a bit easier, in terms of sentencing.

She now faces seven years in prison with three years of supervised release.

This isn’t the first time the Chrisleys have run into legal trouble.

Back in 2019, a federal grand jury indicted the stars on charges of tax evasion for failing to report their income to the IRS properly, the Associated Press reported.

The 12-count 2019 indictment detailed how the Chrisleys reportedly filed for a bank loan by submitting fake documents.

These included a fake credit report and fake bank statements.

This was all in an attempt to acquire a house in California, for which the two reality stars refused to pay rent in the following months, the AP reported.

Prosecutors filed new charges in February, alleging that the fraud hadn’t stopped there, CNN reported.

Per the new charges, the two submitted various fake financial reports in order to take out loans.

These loans were then used to buy luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel.

In total, the Chrisleys defrauded those banks out of over $30 million in loans.

Despite their new housing situation, the Chrisleys still have plenty of projects in the works, for now.

New episodes of “Chrisley Knows Best” are set to debut sometime in 2023. The episodes were filmed prior to the trial.

In addition, the Chrisleys have a handful of additional projects in the works: Todd is set to host an E! reality dating show called “Love Limo,” “Growing Up Chrisley” had been picked up for a fourth season and “Chrisley Knows Best” was renewed for its 10th season, according to Variety.

In the coming days, it’s likely these shows will announce their plans for moving forward without the Chrisleys.

