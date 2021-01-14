On Friday, Cassandra Anne Jakusz passed away in New Orleans at age 40. Fans of “Survivor” will recognize her from season 10, where she was known as “No Fun Angie.”

Jakusz had been battling cancer for at least three years, though according to TMZ, her exact cause of death has not been revealed.

She will be remembered for her vibrant creativity, which was expressed in several different artistic forms.

“Angie was an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life,” her obituary reads.

“Whether she was sewing, painting, drawing, doing nail art or makeup, costuming, reading, snorkeling, scuba diving, traveling or just raising hell, she did it lovingly and with laser precision.”

She was only 25 when she competed on “Survivor: Palau” and stood out from the crowd.

“People have to remember back in 2005 women weren’t cast on Survivor with dreads and tattoos,” fellow contestant Coby Archa told People.

“She broke the casting barrier. Fans related to her story so much. And a lot of people wanted to see her play again for her strength.

“We had heard from her family three years ago that she was battling cancer. We raised some money for her treatments.

“She wasn’t into the fame, just the experience of Survivor. She came, she played, and she went back to her life in New Orleans. She liked her life that way.”

A graveside service was held for the former contestant on Jan. 13 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metairie.

Jakusz is not the first contestant from season 10 to pass away — Jenn Lyon, another player, died from breast cancer in 2010.

“Inside Survivor would like to send our condolences and best wishes to the friends and family of Angie Jakusz, who sadly passed away last Friday,” Inside Survivor’s Martin Holmes tweeted Jan. 13.

Inside Survivor would like to send our condolences and best wishes to the friends and family of Angie Jakusz, who sadly passed away last Friday. Angie showed her amazing fighting spirit and character during her time on Survivor: Palau. RIP Angie. pic.twitter.com/lv9Ua9CNrX — Martin Holmes (@RedmondSurvivor) January 14, 2021

“Angie showed her amazing fighting spirit and character during her time on Survivor: Palau. RIP Angie.”

Jakusz is survived by her husband of nine years, Steven Calandra, as well as both of her parents, Linda and Wayne Jakusz.

