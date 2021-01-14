Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Mewe Share P Share

Reality TV Star Angie Jakusz Dead at Age 40

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published January 14, 2021 at 12:54pm
Mewe Share P Share

On Friday, Cassandra Anne Jakusz passed away in New Orleans at age 40. Fans of “Survivor” will recognize her from season 10, where she was known as “No Fun Angie.”

Jakusz had been battling cancer for at least three years, though according to TMZ, her exact cause of death has not been revealed.

She will be remembered for her vibrant creativity, which was expressed in several different artistic forms.

“Angie was an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life,” her obituary reads.

TRENDING: Attorney Labels Trump a Flight Risk, Claims Secret Service Would Be ‘Part of a Conspiracy’ If Agents Continue to Protect Him After Charges

“Whether she was sewing, painting, drawing, doing nail art or makeup, costuming, reading, snorkeling, scuba diving, traveling or just raising hell, she did it lovingly and with laser precision.”

She was only 25 when she competed on “Survivor: Palau” and stood out from the crowd.

“People have to remember back in 2005 women weren’t cast on Survivor with dreads and tattoos,” fellow contestant Coby Archa told People.

“She broke the casting barrier. Fans related to her story so much. And a lot of people wanted to see her play again for her strength.

“We had heard from her family three years ago that she was battling cancer. We raised some money for her treatments.

“She wasn’t into the fame, just the experience of Survivor. She came, she played, and she went back to her life in New Orleans. She liked her life that way.”

A graveside service was held for the former contestant on Jan. 13 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Metairie.

Jakusz is not the first contestant from season 10 to pass away — Jenn Lyon, another player, died from breast cancer in 2010.

RELATED: Teen Prays at Mother's Gravesite Before Opening College Acceptance Letter: 'I Knew She Would Be Proud of Me'

“Inside Survivor would like to send our condolences and best wishes to the friends and family of Angie Jakusz, who sadly passed away last Friday,” Inside Survivor’s Martin Holmes tweeted Jan. 13.

“Angie showed her amazing fighting spirit and character during her time on Survivor: Palau. RIP Angie.”

Jakusz is survived by her husband of nine years, Steven Calandra, as well as both of her parents, Linda and Wayne Jakusz.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Betty White Is Turning 99 and Fans Will Love What She Has Planned
Reality TV Star Angie Jakusz Dead at Age 40
11 Hours After Car Falls Into 40-Foot Sinkhole, Woman Finally Rescued
ICU Nurse Named Godmother After Woman on 'Highest Form of Life Support' Gives Birth
Woman Shows Up at Door Ready to Move Into Rental, but It Was All a Dark Scam
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×