Reality TV Star Brothers Found Dead in Apparent Double Suicide

By Jack Davis
Published December 30, 2019 at 8:19am
Twin brothers who starred in the British version of the TLC show “My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding” are dead in a case that media accounts are labeling a double suicide.

Bill and Joe Smith, 32, were found hanged in Sevenoaks, England, TMZ and The Sun reported.

Phoebe Charleen Smith, the twins’ cousin, said Joe was recently diagnosed with cancer, according to The Telegram.

“Joey had cancer, and Billy told him ‘I’d never be able to live without you,’” she said.

“Joey told the family he got the all-clear after chemo two months ago, but we don’t know if that’s true now,” she said.

Smith said the brothers had left their family a message.

“They went missing, and Joey’s phone was turned off. Then we found a note. It said that they wanted it like this, and we would find them in the woods where they played with the family years ago. My uncle ran up there and found them,” she said.

“They couldn’t live without each other, and the stars belong to the sky,” she said, adding that the twins were “loved by everyone.”

After their run on “Big Fat Gypsy Weddings” came to a close, the twins operated a landscaping business together.

Kristina Delaney of Cheltenham, who identified herself as Bill’s partner, wrote on Facebook, “Hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect Bill you were so pure so lovely.

“You made me the happiest girl. Did everything for me showed me love i never had you always see stuff like this but you just never think it’ll happen to you. I can’t believe I have to type this together struggling to speak never mind put a sentence together, I’m gonna make you so so proud my bill, my life, my angel,” she wrote.

I don’t use this but I can see my bill being shared around… Hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect bill you were so…

Posted by Kristina Delaney on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Paddy Doherty, who also starred on the documentary show that ran from 2011 to 2015 on Britain’s Channel 4, called the news a “terrible, terrible tragedy.”

“I’m very sorry for their troubles from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “May God look after them, may God have mercy on them, they are two angels, harmless, they were unbelievable.”

Jane Chippendale said Bill and Joe, who had two children, recently stayed at her home in Tunbridge Wells, according to The Mirror.

“I’m still in shock. It doesn’t make sense. Their clothes are hanging up in my wash room. They were like sons when they were here,” she said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
