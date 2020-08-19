SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Reality TV Star Jesse Goins Dead at Age 60

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published August 19, 2020 at 11:49am
P Share Print

Jesse Goins, a gold miner on “Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine,” reportedly died on the set of the show in Colorado on Tuesday night.

Goins was set to work in the gold room during filming Tuesday night, but according to TMZ, a crew member found him outside the room, unconscious.

Those on the scene said the 60-year-old appeared to have suffered a heart attack, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities. Despite receiving CPR from an on-site medic and being rushed to the hospital, Jesse died.

Jesse’s brother Larry confirmed the sad news of the gold miner’s death on social media.

TRENDING: Watch Christie Savage Kasich for Trump Attack, Then Dem Contributor Joins in: 'We Don't Want Him Either!'

“Heaven will never be the same!!” Larry Goins initially posted on Facebook Wednesday morning. “My brother Jesse went home to be with his Father, Lord and Savior. He will be missed dearly. Love you brother.”

“Jesse loved his Gold Rush family,” Larry wrote in a subsequent post. “I could never find the words to express how grateful to Dave Turin and the guys for the love they showed him.”

“And for sharing and making sure the Lord and the Gospel was a big part of his daily life. He was in such a good place because of this. Love you guys.”

Others chimed in, adding their impressions and memories of the man who was hailed as kind and easygoing.

“Jesse Goins was a very giving and loving person I don’t think I ever saw him with out a smile on his face,” Jamie Rawson, who was on set, commented on Larry’s post. “I am glad I got to know him better over coffee on cold mornings.”

“[H]e loved what he did and was always willing to teach me about what he was doing and the process of extracting gold. Wonderful person who touched many lives.”

RELATED: Pat Boone Reflects on Loss of Wife Shirley After 65 Years of Marriage: 'Gosh, I Miss Her'

Jesse’s niece Katie Rudick also posted on Facebook.

“Love you and miss you already, Uncle Jesse,” she wrote. “I loved hearing your voice every week on the other end of the phone while you were talking with dad about all the exciting stuff you had going on.”

“Dad is right, Heaven will never be the same now that you are there! Now I wish we would have planned our trip out to see you a few weeks earlier. Praying for you Aunt Rhenda and boys, I know you were the highlights of his life.”

The gold miner appeared on 15 episodes of the show and is survived by his wife, according to Fox News.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







After Suffering Two Strokes, Man Surprises Wife by Serenading Her on 63rd Anniversary
Reality TV Star Jesse Goins Dead at Age 60
Pat Boone Reflects on Loss of Wife Shirley After 65 Years of Marriage: 'Gosh, I Miss Her'
Over 700 Elvis Presley Fans Pay Tribute to Late Icon by Gathering at Graceland Before 43rd Anniversary of His Death
Kanye West Proposes Christian Version of TikTok Called 'Jesus Tok': 'A Vision Just Came to Me'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×