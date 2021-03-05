Lance Waldroup of Robbinsville, North Carolina, known by many for his time on the Discovery Channel’s “Moonshiners,” passed away on Feb. 25. He was 30 years old.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Joey Bailey, Lance grew up incredibly close with his sister Lyndsey and brother Lamar. Both of his siblings had cystic fibrosis, and both of them passed away — Lyndsey at 11 years old, Lamar at 20 — leaving Lance the sole child of Jeff and Lynn Cape Waldroup.

Bailey shared that because of this, Lance felt survivor’s guilt that drove him to use drugs.

“He was an addict for several years and then decided to turn his life around,” the page reads. “He went to rehab and had become a recovered addict.”

But then the poor young man was dealt another hard blow: His mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“He quit Moonshiners to take care of his mother full time doing all the cooking and cleaning,” the page states. “He did not want to leave her side and waited on her hand and foot.”

Lance had a recurring role on the show along with his dad, and Discovery wrote on their website, “Lance is remembered for his ambition to learn the tricks of the trade and distilled all sorts of spirits, including moonshine, absinthe, and scotch.”

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup,” the “Moonshiners” show additionally shared on its Facebook page.

“An adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of Moonshiners, Lance was always looking to take his flavorful recipes of ‘shine to new heights.

“He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

While the cause of death has not been shared, Bailey said that Lance’s passing “was unexpected.”

“Lance had such a kind loving soul and was always there for others in need,” he wrote.

“When Lance and his Dad were part of the TV show ‘Moonshiners,’ Jeff and Lance would be coordinating multiple fundraisers to help others in need. They would travel to other states to help raise money for others at their own expense.”

“The Waldroup family is devastated over Lance passing.”

According to his obituary, a memorial service will be held at Cedar Cliff Baptist Church on March 6. Hopefully, it will bring some peace and comfort to a family who has already lost so much.

