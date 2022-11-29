Parler Share
Reality TV Star Posts Photo from Daughter's Grave Site: 'I Am Broken'

 By Amanda Thomason  November 29, 2022 at 12:30pm
Those who live their lives in the public eye rarely get any privacy in grief, though many times their representatives will ask fans and followers to respect the family’s privacy during those darker times.

Sometimes, however, grieving publicly allows many more people to offer their support and condolences, and social media can be used to share both loss and comfort.

On Sept. 25, VH1’s “Basketball Wives” star Brooke Bailey shared a deep loss with the world when she announced her 25-year-old daughter, Kayla, had died.

The young woman was involved in a fatal crash in the early morning hours near Memphis, Tennessee, according to WREG-TV.

“Vehicle # 1, eastbound on I-40, struck with its front, the rear of vehicle # 2 which was stopped in the traffic lane due to crash at that location,” the Memphis Police Department said in a statement to People.

“The Vehicle #1 driver and passenger were pronounced deceased.”

Brooke Bailey quickly shared the news on social media, along with a series of photos of her daughter from over the years.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” the bereaved mother wrote. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”



According to People, Bailey shared a lot of her thoughts through the Story function on Instagram as well.

“My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!!” she wrote. “The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated.”

“Thank you!” she continued. “Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention.”

“If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life,” she wrote another time.

Bailey also revealed that before her daughter’s death, she had been praying and fasting for something, and she realized after the accident that it was likely preparation for the loss of her child.

“It was God preparing me for this moment in my life,” she said. “Although, I was not prepared. I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth.”

On Thursday, Bailey posted a photo of her visiting Kayla’s grave at the Inglewood Park Cemetery in California with a heartbreaking caption.

“It’s an Angel Mom thing,” the post began. “Be glad you don’t understand. I am fragile and broken, and have felt sadness and despair beyond what words can explain.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brooke Bailey (@brookebaileyinc)

“My Child is gone from this earth and there is no pain as intense as what is in my broken heart.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the post has garnered more than 100,000 likes and many, many supportive comments from friends and followers who are keeping the family in their prayers.

