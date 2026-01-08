Share
News
Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt speaks in November before a U.S. Senate field hearing on last year's California wildfires. The hearing was held in an American Legion post in Pacific Palisades. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt speaks in November before a U.S. Senate field hearing on last year's California wildfires. The hearing was held in an American Legion post in Pacific Palisades.

Reality TV Star Whose Home Burned in Palisades Fire Announces Run for LA Mayor: 'We Are Going to Expose the System'

 By Bryan Chai  January 8, 2026 at 4:10pm
In a state that had two movie stars-turned-governors, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that a polarizing reality television star is now vying for mayor in its most populous city.

According to Los Angeles NBC station KNBC-TV, one of the former stars of “The Hills,” Spencer Pratt has officially thrown his hat in the ring to be Los Angeles’ new mayor.

“Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action. That’s why I am running for mayor,” Pratt said. “But let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign — this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system.

“We are going into every dark corner of L.A. politics and disinfecting the city with our light.”

Naturally, he added: “LA is going to be camera-ready again.”

Video of the announcement went viral on social media:

The 42-year-old Pratt made his announcement Wednesday at a rally dubbed “They Let Us Burn.”

The rally was held by the Palisades Fire Residents Coalition and marked the one-year anniversary of the destructive Palisades Fire that razed a community that is still miffed with the government response to it. Pratt’s home was within that community and destroyed by the blaze, as Newsweek reported.

And Pratt is as miffed as anybody when it comes to how the government handled that disaster.

Pratt has been outspoken about what he sees as mismanagement in the wake of the wildfire that erupted on Jan. 7, 2025, in a community tucked between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Los Angeles County coastline.

Much of Pratt’s criticism has been directed at Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, whom he has blamed for the response to the blaze.

His campaign announcement leans heavily on this critique, signaling that public safety and disaster preparedness will likely be central themes of his mayoral bid.

While Pratt is now making a name for himself in the political world, it was nearly two decades ago that Pratt and his now-wife — and fellow reality television star — Heidi Montag first burst into the public.

“The Hills,” a reality series drama focused on the lives of an affluent group of friends in Southern California, ran from 2006 to 2010 on MTV. And it didn’t take long for Pratt to become a lightning rod of a figure.

On “The Hills,” Pratt was deliberately cast as the show’s chief antagonist — volatile, calculating, and confrontational by design. His on-screen persona leaned heavily into conflict, most notably through repeated clashes with the show’s star Lauren Conrad.

He’d also fuel tension within his and Conrad’s relationship with Montag, generally in service of heightened drama. He and Montag married in 2009.

On the show, Pratt openly leaned into the notoriety, embracing the “bad boy” label.

By branding himself and Montag as “Speidi” (combining “Spencer” and “Heidi,” a la the “Bennifer” of actor Ben Affleck and singer Jennifer Lopez), he helped turn their relationship into a polarizing spectacle, cementing his status as one of reality television’s most infamous and divisive figures.

In fact, in 2015, Yahoo TV put him on its list of “Greatest Reality TV Personalities of All Time: Villains.”

Since “The Hills” ended, Pratt has largely leaned into his celebrity status in various other shows, and also hosted a podcast.

Now? He looks to be entering arguably the most dramatic arena there is: Politics.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




