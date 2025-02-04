Did You Realize the Democratic Party Is Down to Just 20 Big Cities? Ex-Dem Candidate Sounds Panicked Warning

The reputation of the Democratic Party is in the tubes.

The Democrats circled the wagons over the weekend to elect new party leadership and decide how to counter President Donald Trump, as chronicled by The Wall Street Journal in one Sunday report.

But the Journal was not all that optimistic about their chances.

Democrats ultimately elected Ken Martin, the chairman of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, to serve as their next national chair.

But Martin, described by the Journal as a “slight 51-year-old in a dark suit and blue tie,” was hardly distinguished from his rival, Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

According to the Journal, both repeated platitudes about grassroots organization and appealing to the working class, showing very little serious self-reflection about why the public cannot stand the Democratic Party at the moment.

That is no exaggeration.

One recent poll from the Journal showed that 60 percent of Americans view the Democratic Party unfavorably, eclipsing the 36 percent who still view the coalition favorably.

Adam Frisch, a former Democratic congressional candidate, perfectly described the dismal state of the party.

“Twenty big cities, Aspen and Martha’s Vineyard — that’s what’s left of the Democratic Party,” he told the Journal.

“And I’m not exactly sure those 20 big cities are getting the best version of the Democratic Party.”

The assessment from Frisch, who happens to live in Aspen, is exactly right.

The Democrats have increasingly become the party of the elderly, white, college educated progressives, who have the priorities of elderly, white, college educated progressives.

That includes wokeness, abortion, and obscure social issues like climate change.

In the words of the Journal, the assembly of Democratic leaders this past weekend showed that the party is “captive to leftist activists, obsessed with divisive litmus tests, out of touch with regular people’s concerns and in thrall to a patronizing identity politics that alienates many of the very minorities it is meant to attract.”

Such priorities have indeed caused an increasing number of defections from black people, Hispanics, and even young people, all of which used to be solidly Democratic voting blocs, over to the Republicans.

Essentially, anyone who wants cheap groceries and a closed border is increasingly likely to vote for the Republicans, since the people who run the Democratic Party simply seem to care more for social issues that do not intersect with the everyday lives of Americans.

Democrats need to seriously retool those priorities if they are to retain any national political relevance.

But so far, there is no end in sight to their madness.

