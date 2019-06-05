‘He Is Really into Climate Change’: Trump Told Piers Morgan About His Conversation with Prince Charles

President Donald Trump divulged details about his climate change conversation with the United Kingdom’s Prince Charles, including his view that weather isn’t necessarily worse than in past decades.

“He is really into climate change, and I think that’s great,” Trump said in an interview with “Good Morning Britain” and Piers Morgan that aired Wednesday morning. “I want that, I like that.”

“I think we had a great conversation and it was about, as you would call it, climate change. But I think we had a very, very good talk,” Trump said of his conversation with Charles.

“I’ll tell you what moved me is his passion for future generations — he’s really not doing this for him, he’s doing this for future generations.”

Trump spoke with Charles during his latest visit to Great Britain. The president said he spoke with the Prince of Wales for about an hour and a half on climate change and architecture.

“What [Charles] really wants and what he really feels warmly about is the future,” Trump said. “He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate as opposed to a disaster, and I agree.”

“I did mention a couple of things. I did say, ‘Well, the United States right now has among the cleanest climates there are based on all statistics and it’s even getting better,’” Trump said. “I want the best water, the cleanest water, crystal-clean air.”

Trump and the Prince of Wales, however, stand diametrically opposed when it comes to climate change.

For example, Charles supports the Paris climate accord from which Trump promised to withdraw. Charles also warned in 2009 that humanity has 96 months to stop global warming.

Morgan pressed Trump on his own views of climate change science and whether Charles swayed him on the matter.

“I believe that there’s a change in weather. I think it changes both ways. Don’t forget, it used to be called global warming, that wasn’t working, then it was called climate change, now it’s actually called extreme weather because with extreme weather, you can’t miss,” Trump said.

“Look, we have a thing now with tornadoes. I don’t remember tornadoes in the U.S. to the extent, but then when you look back 40 years ago we had the worst tornado binge that we’ve ever had. In the 1890s we had our worst hurricanes, and I would say we had some very bad hurricanes,” Trump said.

