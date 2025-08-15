'Really ... Getting to Me': Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Suffers Viral Breakdown Over 'Climate Anxiety'

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of former Vice President Kamala Harris, took to TikTok Thursday to express her deep “anxiety” about climate change.

Emhoff posted a six-minute video of herself expressing her “disgust” and fear about the current state of the environment. She stated that the feelings about “climate anxiety” have made her feel “very heavy.”

“Like everyone, I feel disgust at what’s going on in the world, around genocides, the loss of rights, the loss of health care, the — just general fear that everyone has surrounding affordability, their lives, their livelihood. Like, everything,” Emhoff said.

“It’s just … it feels so big. I think everything with the environment is really f***ing getting to me, and … I experience a lot of climate anxiety, like a lot of us do,” she said, with a chuckle, but then quickly added, “It’s not funny.”

Kamala Harris Step Dayghter Ella Emhoff says she experiences “Climate Anxiety” like a lot of us do. They/them are absolutely serious too. pic.twitter.com/9fyzwmkBYk — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) August 15, 2025

Emhoff’s father, Doug Emhoff, had an estimated net worth of $6 million in 2024, while her stepmother served as vice president from Jan. 20, 2021, until Jan. 20, 2025.

Harris and Emhoff’s combined net worth is over $8 million, primarily due to their property value in Los Angeles.

The political left has amplified fears about climate change for decades.

MSNBC panelist Anand Giridharadas claimed Tuesday that he is more “afraid” of climate change than of getting mugged in Washington, D.C., even as several high-profile crimes have taken place in the district throughout 2025.

When casting her vote for Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, Emhoff also spoke of her anxiety and trauma when she returned to the polling booth where she voted for her stepmother.

“It was a little traumatic walking to the same voting place as I did in November, but I feel so much hope for New York and what @zohrankmamdani will bring,” Emhoff said.

Emhoff is the daughter of Doug and his first wife, Kersten Mackin. Her parents’ marriage ended in divorce after Doug had an affair and impregnated the nanny.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.