A firefighter and police officer work near a Metro bus burning in Los Angeles following Dodger fan celebrations in the area which turned unruly, after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the World Series on Wednesday. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

'This Has Really Gone Sideways': Nightmarish Scene Erupts in LA After Dodgers Win World Series

 By Bryan Chai  October 31, 2024 at 11:56am
It usually takes a pretty egregious missed call from a referee or a particularly poor performance from a player for sports fans to riot after the result of a game.

That is apparently not the case in Los Angeles (nor Philadelphia).

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 7-6, clinching Game 5 of a shockingly controversial World Series.

A number of Yankees blunders in Game 5 gave way to a ferocious comeback win for the Dodgers, who overcame an early 5-0 hole while on the road against the American League champions.

Comeback win? Knocking off the New York Yankees? Winning a championship with marketable, talented superstars? Ending the series in a gentleman’s sweep?

By any account, it should have been a time for glorious celebration for Dodgers fans.

So then why does Los Angeles look like a war zone?

Shortly after the Dodgers officially secured the team’s eighth World Series win, fans predictably took to the streets in what most probably assumed would be joyous celebration.

And it most likely began that way — before going totally and completely “sideways,” as one KABC-TV reporter put it.

Watch some of the chaos for yourself below:



“You are there above it right now,” the local Los Angeles ABC anchor began. “What can you tell me?”

“Yeah, we sure are, Mark,” KABC helicopter reporter Chris Cristi said. “This has really gone sideways here in the last half-hour. It’s been going on for at least thirty minutes.”

Other alleged video of the Wednesday night insanity looked like something out of a movie:

“We know you want to celebrate the Dodgers World Series win, but please do not head to the Downtown LA area,” the Los Angeles Police Department said, per KTLA. “There are many streets closed in the Downtown LA area, and traffic will be heavily impacted. Please celebrate responsibly.”

The outlet added: “Twelve arrests were made in connection with the ‘at times violent and hostile celebrations’ including two for failure to disperse, four for receiving stolen property and six for commercial burglary.”

