Did She Really Just Say That? Fox Host Sparks Fury in Viewers After 'Nail in the Coffin' Comment About Trump

A Fox News host has enraged Trump supporters with a comment many found over the line in a year when former President Donald trump has already been the subject of two assassination attempts.

In a video clip posted to X, Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov, during an appearance on “The Five,” said that voters have the chance to end Trump’s political career on Election Day.

“This is the chance to put the final nail in the coffin so that you don’t have Donald Trump on the ballot again,” Tarlov said.

🚨 WTF — Democrat strategist Jessica Tarlov incites violence against President Trump: “This is the chance to put the final nail in the coffin so that you don’t have Donald Trump on the ballot again.” pic.twitter.com/InEmav0quu — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) October 11, 2024

The account Proud Elephant, which posted the clip, said Tarlov’s language “incites violence against President Trump.”

Some called for Tarlov to face consequences.

“Why did @JessicaTarlov incite violence against Trump?” Gunther Eagleman posted on X.

“She should be fired immediately!” he wrote.

Why did @JessicaTarlov incite violence against Trump? “This is the chance to put the final nail in the coffin so that you don’t have Donald Trump on the ballot again.” She should be fired immediately! pic.twitter.com/R1ZGo2bTHS — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 11, 2024

“Wow,” Steven Cortes posted on X.

“After two assassination attempts on President Trump, a Kamala Harris supporter is on Fox News talking about the chance to ‘put the final nail in the coffin’ in this presidential election,” he wrote.

🚨Wow. After two assassination attempts on President Trump, a Kamala Harris supporter is on Fox News talking about the chance to “put the final nail in the coffin” in this presidential election. pic.twitter.com/BOlLi3J4KK — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 11, 2024

“Feels like after multiple assassination attempts, Dems should consider rhetoric about Donald Trump that doesn’t evoke death,” a poster named Matt Whitlock wrote on X.

The extreme language comes despite Republicans calling for Democrats to tone down their violent rhetoric where Trump is concerned.

Democrats and the media, YOU are responsible for the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, death threats and attempts against me and other Republicans, and brain washing half the country with your sick violent rhetoric. END THIS NOW! pic.twitter.com/GOq9vAyUMA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 14, 2024

“I hope that they remember when you tell the American people that this guy must be stopped at all costs, most people are going to respond to that reasonably, some people are going to take crazy actions and take matters into their own hands,” Republican vice Presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio has said, according to The Hill.

“I encourage my Democratic friends to maybe pump the brakes a little bit on the apocalyptic rhetoric around Donald Trump,” he said

