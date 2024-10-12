Share
Did She Really Just Say That? Fox Host Sparks Fury in Viewers After 'Nail in the Coffin' Comment About Trump

 By Jack Davis  October 12, 2024 at 12:12pm
A Fox News host has enraged Trump supporters with a comment many found over the line in a year when former President Donald trump has already been the subject of two assassination attempts.

In a video clip posted to X, Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov, during an appearance on “The Five,” said that voters have the chance to end Trump’s political career on Election Day.

“This is the chance to put the final nail in the coffin so that you don’t have Donald Trump on the ballot again,” Tarlov said.

The account Proud Elephant, which posted the clip, said Tarlov’s language “incites violence against President Trump.”

Some called for Tarlov to face consequences.

“Why did @JessicaTarlov incite violence against Trump?” Gunther Eagleman posted on X.

“She should be fired immediately!” he wrote.

“Wow,” Steven Cortes posted on X.

“After two assassination attempts on President Trump, a Kamala Harris supporter is on Fox News talking about the chance to ‘put the final nail in the coffin’ in this presidential election,” he wrote.

“Feels like after multiple assassination attempts, Dems should consider rhetoric about Donald Trump that doesn’t evoke death,” a poster named Matt Whitlock wrote on X.

The extreme language comes despite Republicans calling for Democrats to tone down their violent rhetoric where Trump is concerned.

“I hope that they remember when you tell the American people that this guy must be stopped at all costs, most people are going to respond to that reasonably, some people are going to take crazy actions and take matters into their own hands,” Republican vice Presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio has said, according to The Hill.

“I encourage my Democratic friends to maybe pump the brakes a little bit on the apocalyptic rhetoric around Donald Trump,” he said

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
