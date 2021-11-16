Share
Reap What You Sow: Wyoming GOP Votes Trump-Hater Liz Cheney Out of Republican Party.

 By Jack Davis  November 16, 2021 at 10:51am
Wyoming Republicans say Rep. Liz Cheney is no longer part of the GOP.

The state Republican Party’s committee over the weekend voted 31-29 to no longer recognize Cheney, the state’s lone House member, as a member of the Republican Party, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.

Cheney has been among the most vituperative of former President Donald Trump’s critics, claiming that Trump played a key role in the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion, which she has painted as an insurrection. She was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump and has continued to attack Trump and his supporters. Cheney was among the few Republicans handed a seat of the House panel investigating the Capitol incursion, being named vice-chair.

“To further her own personal political agenda, Representative Liz Cheney has not only caused massive disruption, distraction and division within the House Republican Conference, but has also willingly, happily, and energetically joined forced with and proudly pledged allegiance to democrat Speaker of the House Pelosi, as a means of serving her own personal interests while ignoring the interests, needs and expectations of Wyoming Republicans,” the resolution said.

Cheney “cast her vote in favor of impeachment without any quantifiable evidence of High Crimes or Misdemeanors,” the resolution stated.

“As to date, no quantifiable and or undisputed evidence has been offered [by] Representative Liz Cheney to defend her questionable decision,” it said.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, faces a GOP primary in 2022 from Harriet Hageman, who is supported by Trump and ran for governor in 2018.

Hageman said the resolution was “fitting because Liz Cheney stopped recognizing what Wyomingites care about a long time ago. When she launched her war against President Trump, she completely broke with where we are as a state.”

The state GOP resolution calls for action by House Republicans to “immediately remove Representative Liz Cheney from all committee assignments and the House Republican conference itself, to assist and expedite her seamless exodus from the Republican Party.”

Is Liz Cheney grandstanding in her attacks on Donald Trump?

Cheney’s spokesman dismissed the action.

“It’s laughable to suggest Liz is anything but a committed conservative Republican,” said Jeremy Adler, a Cheney spokesman.

“She is bound by her oath to the Constitution. Sadly, a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle, and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man,” he said.

The move does not affect Cheney’s position and is largely symbolic. It follows the votes by multiple county committees to also formally say they no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican.

Joey Correnti, chairman of the Carbon County Republican Party, said the action was not an empty gesture and compared it to the party’s action to censure her earlier this year, according to Cowboystatedaily.

“Yes, our resolution to censure her was symbolic,” Correnti said. “It also helped to get her removed from leadership.

“Yes, our resolution not recognizing her as a Republican is symbolic, but is exactly the thing that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, and Rep. Matt Gaetz have hinted to needing in order to kick her out of the House Republican Conference,” he said.

Correnti likened Cheney to a spy.

“Liz Cheney is sitting in our locker room, taking notes on our playbook and running it back to her Pelosi committee and basically committing treason on the Republican Party,” he said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
