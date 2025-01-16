The Reason Michelle Obama Is Skipping Trump's Inauguration Is Because She's 'Not One to Pretend': Report

“When they go low, we go high,” former first lady Michelle Obama once (in)famously said.

It turns out that the “high” road is completely and totally optional for Obama and her fellow Democrats, especially if it interferes with your ability to “be real.”

People magazine put out a report on Wednesday, chronicling why Obama would be missing President-elect Donald Trump’s forthcoming inauguration.

And to say her reasoning left a lot to be desired would be an understatement.

The celebrity-focused outlet noted, citing sources close to Obama, that she “would not want to fake a smile for someone whom she still considers a threat to American democracy.”

“There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake,” the source told People.

The source added: “Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition.”

Wait … isn’t going high when they go low a literal protocol? So all of Michelle’s rhetoric is bunk? Good to know.

People reported that their “source notes that Trump’s history of attacking the Obama family and making disparaging comments about people of color have also contributed to Michelle’s opinion of him, adding that she would be expected to swallow her feelings in the spotlight if she attended his second inauguration.”

(It’s at this point that this writer would be remiss not to point out that Michelle Obama has been as harsh of a critic — if not something far more sinister — of Trump, as the president-elect has been about the Obamas.)

And, again, isn’t “swallowing her feelings” the literal point of “going high”?

Hilariously, the source noted to People that another reason Michelle Obama was dodging Trump’s inauguration was because she “did all the public good that she could” as first lady.

“She served in the public eye and did all the public good that she could for eight years as first lady,” the source said.

They added that she’ll show up the next time she has something hock: “You’ll see her when she has a project or cause to promote, but she doesn’t feel the need to be a public figure anymore.”

Now, in total fairness to Michelle Obama, the source noted that the death of her mother in 2024 still weighs heavy on her.

“It’s been an emotional time for her,” the source told People.

Look, family tragedies aside, as anyone — even the Biden’s — could probably tell you, the Obamas are not exactly the family of decorum and honor that the media often presents them as.

Barack Obama, even ignoring his disastrous presidency that saw America more splintered than it’s ever been, is clearly a power-hungry marionettist that’s trying to mold the Democratic Party into whatever horrific vision he has.

(Though, the hilarious fact that Mr. Obama is so chummy with Trump these days can’t sit well with the missus.)

But as bad as Barack Obama has been, there’s a real case to be made that it’s his wife who’s the real “keeper of the family grudges.”

It’s not exactly news that Democratic men often let the women wear the pants in the relationship, but with each quip and demonstration of her “high road”-hypocrisy, it’s clear Michelle runs the Obamas — for better but probably worse.

President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Michelle Obama won’t be there because she’s “not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake,” but her husband will be there to honor decorum and tradition.

When your antics paint Barack Obama as the clearly more noble one, you know you’ve messed up badly.

