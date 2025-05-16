Share
News

'He Did It for a Reason': Trump Issues Response to Comey's 'Assassination' Post, Reveals What's Next

 By Randy DeSoto  May 16, 2025 at 10:08am
Share

President Donald Trump addressed former FBI Director James Comey’s since-deleted Thursday social media post, which many interpreted as a call for assassination.

GOP Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt was among those who condemned the image that Comey shared, which said “86 47” made out of rocks and shells on a beach.

Comey wrote in response, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

“Just the former director of the FBI calling for the assassination of our President. Every single Democrat should denounce this but sadly their media allies won’t even ask them about it,” Schmitt posted.

Both Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and current FBI Director Kash Patel posted Thursday on X that the matter will be investigated by the Secret Service, with HHS and the FBI providing support.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defined 86 as slang for “to throw out,” “to get rid of,” or “to refuse service to.” In a restaurant setting, it means to take off the menu.

Fox News host Bret Baier asked Trump during the last stop of his three-nation Middle East tour in the United Arab Emirates what he made of Comey’s post.

Should Comey face criminal charges?

“He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you’re the FBI director and you don’t know what that meant, that meant assassination. And it says it loud and clear,” Trump said.

“He did it for a reason, and he was hit so hard because people like me and they like what’s happening with our country. Our country’s become respected again. … And he’s calling for the assassination of the president,” Trump added.

Baier noted that Comey later apologized in a social media post, writing that he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence” and merely thought it was a political message.

Related:
Celebrity Leftist Doubles-Down on Comey's '86 47' Post, Gets Secret Service Wake-Up Call

“It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he added.

Trump argued that the only reason Comey apologized was because of the strong blowback his post received, with so many interpreting it as a call for assassination.

“What do you want to see happen?” Baier asked.

“I don’t want to take a position on it, because it’s going to be up to [Attorney General] Pam [Bondi] and all the great people, but I will say this, I think it’s a terrible thing,” the president answered.

“If he had a clean history, he doesn’t; he’s a dirty cop,” Trump continued. “If he had a clean history, I could understand if there was a leniency, but I’m going to let them make that decision.”

Trump fired Comey shortly into his first term in 2017, with the president reportedly angered by Comey’s involvement in initiating and continuing the Russia collusion investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

A probe headed by former FBI Director Robert Mueller determined after nearly two years of investigation that the Trump campaign had not colluded with Russia.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Jerry Seinfeld Offers the Only Response Possible After Being Told He Supports 'Genocide of Babies'
More Winning: Producer Price Drop Shatters All-Time Record, Defies 'Experts' Who Predicted Price Rise
'Big, Beautiful Bill' Quashed by Several House Conservatives in Committee Vote
'He Did It for a Reason': Trump Issues Response to Comey's 'Assassination' Post, Reveals What's Next
Clarence Thomas Makes the Point of the Day as Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Birthright Citizenship Case
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation