Rebel Yell Rings Out as USMC Major Warns Virginians Are Close to Tipping Point

Virginia’s Democratic politicians appear to be ready to drive the state into a period of massive civil unrest with no regard for citizens’ wishes, but conservatives in the commonwealth will not be stripped of their rights without a fight.

In the face of expected wide-reaching bans on so-called assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and other arms protected under the 2nd Amendment, Virginians are standing up to Democratic tyranny.

Even now, 79 percent of Virginia’s counties have enacted some form of 2nd Amendment sanctuary laws, and that number is only expected to grow.

It’s safe to say opposition to proposed anti-gun laws is widespread.

Despite this, the state’s Democratic leaders continue to threaten the use of force to bring its residents to heel.

A major in the Marine Corps reserves took an opportunity during a Dec. 3 meeting to warn the Board of Supervisors of Fairfax County about trouble on the horizon.

Ben Joseph Woods spoke about his time in the military, his federal law enforcement career and his fears about where politicians are taking Virginia.

“I work plainclothes law enforcement,” Woods said. “I walk around without a uniform, people don’t see my badge, people don’t see my gun, and I can tell you: People are angry.” (Emphasis added)

Woods said that the situation in Virginia is becoming so dangerous that he is close to moving his own wife and unborn child out of the state.

“The reason is because my fellow law enforcement officers I’ve heard on more than one occasion tell me they would not enforce these bills regardless of whether they believe in them ideologically,” Woods said, “because they believe that there are so many people angry — in gun shops, gun shows, at bars we’ve heard it now — people talking about tarring and feathering politicians in a less-than-joking manner.”

As Woods mentioned politicians themselves could very well be in danger because of their decisions, several rebel yells broke out as the crowd cheered him on.

Watch Woods’ full comments to the board below.

From the sounds of Woods’ audience to the counties defying state leadership, it appears as though Virginians are more than willing to act to protect their own constitutional rights.

Virginia’s Democratic leadership seems oblivious to this revolution brewing in their own state.

As Woods and many others see the writing on the wall, Governor Ralph Northam and his allies continue to push their own unconstitutional anti-gun agenda, inching the commonwealth closer and closer to a dire crisis.

