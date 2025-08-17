Share
The front bumper of a Ford F-150 is seen on a lot at the dealership on April 18, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
The front bumper of a Ford F-150 is seen on a lot at the dealership on April 18, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Recall Alert: Ford Calls Back More Than 100,000 Trucks Citing 'Risk of a Crash'

 By Jack Davis  August 17, 2025 at 4:00am
Ford has issued a recall for more than 100,000 F-150 pickup trucks.

The 103,000 vehicles subject to recall have axle hub bolts that could break, according to Reuters.

That means the F-150 could roll away as if the parking brake has not been set.

Power could also be lost because the bolt could result in damage to the axle hub splines, which transfer power to the wheels.

“Both of these conditions can increase the risk of a crash,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in its recall notice, according to CBS.

The rear axle hub bolt could “fatigue and break,” the NHTSA said.

The NHTSA added that drivers could get an inkling of the bolt breaking, noting, “If the bolt breaks, customers may report a rattle noise.”

The F-150 trucks impacted by the recall were made between Jan. 2, 2023, and May 21, 2025.

Notices to owners will be mailed out starting Monday and ending on May 22, 2026. Dealers will replace the rear axle shaft assemblies.

A Ford representative said no injuries or accidents have been reported to Ford.

The website Fast Company said the NHTSA estimated 1 percent of F-150s affected by the recall have the defect.

The recall of the F-150s at risk of having the issue is one of several in recent years from Ford.

At the start of 2024, Ford recalled 113,000 F-150 pickup trucks with a special tow package over a similar problem, according to CBS.

In May, Ford recalled nearly 274,000 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs due to a brake malfunction that could prove deadly.

The recall said the glitch “may cause a loss of brake function while driving, increasing crash risks.”

According to the NHTSA, the defect involves the front brake lines in these vehicles potentially contacting the engine air cleaner outlet pipe.

This contact, caused by a possible installation defect, can lead to a brake fluid leak, which may result in a complete loss of brake function.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
