News

Recall for Goods Sold at Costco, Sam's Club as Outbreak Spreads to 22 States

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  January 20, 2024 at 2:59pm
Multiple federal agencies have issued a warning about potentially contaminated charcuterie meat sold at Costco and Sam’s Club.

The dried meats have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened dozens of consumers across the U.S., according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“The Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta was sold at Costco in a 24-oz. twin-pack (two 12-oz. trays),” according to the USDA.

“The Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler was sold at Sam’s Club in an 18-oz. twin-pack (two 9-oz. trays).

“Any lot code associated with either product is potentially contaminated. The products are no longer available for purchase at Costco and Sam’s Club.”

Those packages contained salami, prosciutto, coppa and soppressata dried meats.

They bear establishment numbers “EST. 7543B” and/or “EST. #47967” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the package, according to the USDA.

The department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service “is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators,” according to the announcement. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

At least 47 consumers in 22 states have reportedly fallen ill from the outbreak, and 10 have been hospitalized, the CDC announced. The first known illness occurred Nov. 20, 2023 and additional reports have been received through Jan. 1.

No deaths have been linked to the contamination, according to the report.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, with onset of symptoms between 6 hours and 6 days after consuming a contaminated item.

Most people recover within 4 to 7 days without treatment, but the illness can be more dangerous for children under 5, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

The agencies also advised consumers to use hot, soapy water or a dishwasher to wash surfaces and containers that might have come in contact with the potentially contaminated meats.

The CDC advised consumers to contact a health care provider if they exhibit any severe Salmonella symptoms, including:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
  • Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
  • Signs of dehydration, such as dry mouth and throat, not urinating much, and feeling dizzy when standing up

The two brands are owned by the same company, according to NPR, which quoted a brand spokesperson  as saying they are cooperating with the investigation, “but had nothing to add beyond the information in [the USDA’s] public health alert.”

Lorri Wickenhauser
Lorri Wickenhauser has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona. She joined The Western Journal in 2021.
Conversation