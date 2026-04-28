Recall Issued for Fitness Item Amid Dangerous Injuries: 50K Units Affected, Victims' Bones Broken

A dumbbell product sold by a New York company was recalled last week after weights were discovered to dislodge during use.

The FitRx SmartBell Quick-Select, which handles weight between 5 pounds and 52.5 pounds, was recalled by manufacturer Tzumi Electronics, according to a report from USA Today.

About 50,000 units were affected.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the “weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing a risk of serious injury due to impact hazard.”

The dumbbells came in black with red accents and can be nested in a storage tray.

The agency warned that “consumers should immediately stop using the adjustable dumbbell and contact Tzumi Electronics for a free replacement of the dumbbell and tray.”

Those who want to replace their products can write ‘Recalled’ on the dumbbell tray with a marker or paint, register at a website, and dispose of the product after the registration is confirmed.

Some users have already been harmed by the product.

There have been “more than 115 reports of weight plates dislodging during use,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

At least six people have been injured — walking away from the devices with broken toes, lacerations, contusions, and bruises.

The weights were sold in Walmart stores for around $100 between January 2024 and November 2024.

Serial numbers for the affected dumbbells range from KK23288361 through KK23388361 and KK207608361 through KK21347836.

USA Today reported that those needing help determining if their weights are affected can contact Tzumi Customer Service at 866-363-2237, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

They can also email at smartbellrecall@tzumi.com.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued at least one other fitness-related recall in recent months.

The MP2 model of the AMP Smart Fitness Machine — a wall-mounted device used for strength training — was recalled in December.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fitness machine and contact Amp Fit to schedule a free inspection and repair that will be conducted at the consumers’ residence by an authorized technician,” the agency announced.

“The repair involves the replacement of a part within the shoulder cap of the locking mechanism that helps to ensure the locking mechanism is fully engaged.”

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