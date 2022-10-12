Recent 'American Idol' Finalist Dead at Age 23 - He Praised God with Some of His Final Words

Willie Spence, the 2021 “American Idol” runner-up, died in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday.

The singer was 23 years old, according to a Facebook post from Douglas Now, a local news outlet in Spence’s hometown of Douglas, Georgia.

“He was an extraordinary talent and a ray of light to millions across the world. He will be missed,” the post said.

A relative of Spence confirmed his death to TMZ.

The family member told the outlet that Spence crashed into a semi on the side of the road on his way to Atlanta.

Just before he died, Spence posted a video of himself singing on Instagram.

“You are my hiding place. You always fill my heart with songs of deliverance. Whenever I am afraid, I will trust in you. I will trust in you. Let the weak say, ‘I am strong in the strength of the Lord,'” he sang.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarInTheMaking💥✨🎙🙏🏽 (@williespenceofficial)



Spence has been mourned across social media.

Katharine McPhee, who sang a duet with Spence on “American Idol,” posted a tribute on Instagram.

“I received very tragic news tonight. Sweet [Willie Spence] passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised,” McPhee wrote, according to Page Six. “God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”

Producer Randall Emmett posted, “My heart is broken and my prayers go out to his family. I was lucky to have him sing for me live at my home and other events, I will miss you my friend. I know you touched so many of us. I’m heart broken.”

Caleb Kennedy, a finalist with Spence on “American Idol,” commented, “Your voice will forever be in my heart. I’m gonna miss you so much big guy can’t wait to hear that voice when I make it up there!!”

Spence was set to perform in London in a few weeks, the Independent reported.

