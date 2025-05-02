Former Florida State football standout and 2024 NFL Draft pick Jordan Travis announced his sudden retirement from the league due to the aftermath of a gruesome leg injury.

Travis, a fifth-round quarterback selected by the New York Jets in the draft, penned a lengthy note announcing his decision, which was eventually posted to X.

“As I reflect on my journey, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. From having the opportunity to live out my dream at Florida State University to hearing my name called in the NFL Draft,” Travis, 25, wrote in his letter.

He went on to thank family, friends, teammates, fans, coaches, trainers, and staff for their unwavering support.

He also had a special shout-out for the Jets, who took a chance on a prospect with as glaring a medical red flag as one can have.

“On November 18th 2023, my life and career took an unexpected turn,” Travis wrote.

That’s the day Travis suffered a gruesome injury in a game against North Alabama. His leg shattered and was bent at horrific angles in multiple places.

Due to the graphic nature of the video, The Western Journal won’t embed it, but a clip of the injury is available here.

Travis noted that attempts at a comeback from the injury never yielded fruit.

“I gave everything I had to the rehab process, but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped,” he wrote.

Travis then noted that he had to pray on this decision, but ultimately decided to step away “from the game I love so deeply.”

The now-retired NFL quarterback didn’t end his letter on a dour note, however.

He instead went back to that aforementioned prayer to make clear that he had complete trust in God, no matter what comes next.

“It is crazy how fast life can change,” Travis continued. “This is not the ending I had ever imagined, but I do trust The Lord’s Plan above all else.”

It’s at this point that Travis introduced a passage from the Bible, citing Proverbs 19:21: “Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.”

Travis ended his retirement announcement with one last thank you for “everyone who’s been a part of the ride.”

