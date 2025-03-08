Share
Recently Elected Democrat Charged with 8 Counts of Theft

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 8, 2025 at 3:23pm
Clackamas County Commissioner Melissa Fireside has been charged with eight counts of theft and was arraigned on Wednesday.

The Oregon Democrat is accused of taking “financial advantage of an 83-year-old man while accessing a computer network,” as well as forging his signature and that of Oregon Democratic State Rep. April Dobson, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Justice.

Fireside was arraigned at the Clackamas County courthouse.

She was released on the condition that she does not have contact with the elderly victim.

“It does not matter who you are, which political party you’re in or what position you hold,” Oregon Democratic Attorney General Dan Rayfield said in a statement.

“We will aggressively prosecute those who victimize Oregon’s seniors.”

The Lake Oswego Police Department and the Criminal Justice Division of the Oregon Department of Justice have been investigating the incident for months.

The fraud allegedly occurred in September as Fireside was campaigning to unseat County Commissioner Mark Shull, a Republican, according to a report from Willamette Week.

She allegedly defrauded Arthur Wayne Petrone of at least $74,000.

The outlet noted that the exact nature of the alleged fraud is unclear.

Fireside is charged with aggravated theft in the first degree, theft in the first degree, two counts of identity theft, two counts of computer crime, and two counts of forgery in the first degree.

“The sentence cannot be higher than ten years for the Aggravated Theft in the First-Degree charge or five years for each of the remaining charges,” the Oregon Department of Justice added.

A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Justice confirmed to the outlet that Petrone and Dobson are not related, and that a probable cause affidavit currently does not exist for the case.

Dobson meanwhile said in remarks to the Week that Fireside had approached her for a loan.

“Last summer, Melissa Fireside came to me as a friend looking for temporary relief for her personal business. My instinct was to support a single mother of a young child during a tough time,” she said.

“I drew up a contract which explicitly stated she would repay the loan within one month, and she did so,” Dobson continued.

“In November I was contacted by law enforcement who informed me there was an issue with the source of the money Melissa Fireside used to pay me back,” the lawmaker continued. “I did not hesitate to share all the information I had to help the detectives with their investigation.”

Dobson called on Fireside to step down and said she has not had contact with the Clackamas County official since learning about the accusations.

“We have so much work ahead of us in Clackamas County, and our residents deserve leaders they can trust,” Dobson added.

“I believe Melissa Fireside’s actions are unacceptable for an elected official and call on her to resign immediately.”

Rayfield meanwhile said that “when someone in a position of public trust takes advantage of our seniors, it is a betrayal on multiple levels.”

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Conversation